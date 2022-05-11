Ondat and SUSE enable organizations to shift workloads to cloud-native with confidence and agility.

Ondat is teaming with SUSE to deliver an ideal solution stack for organisations running cloud-native workloads with persistent storage. The Ondat and SUSE Rancher solution stack is cloud-agnostic, resilient, secure and can offer significant cost savings for a variety of use cases, such as self-managed, database-as-a-service (DBaaS). Ondat is the leading Kubernetes-native data platform provider, and SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise-grade open source solutions.



The Ondat and SUSE solution delivers a powerful combination for cloud-native, multi-cloud deployments. It features SUSE Rancher—a comprehensive, enterprise-grade, multi-cluster Kubernetes management solution with end-to-end security—and Ondat—a highly available, performant and scalable persistent storage, empowering enterprises to deploy and manage workloads with any CNCF-certified Kubernetes, on-premises and on any cloud platform.



“The combination of SUSE Rancher and Ondat is the perfect match for those enterprises who are shifting their stateful applications to Kubernetes because they get the scale and resilience benefits of cloud-native but don’t have to worry about poorly integrated solutions or getting locked into proprietary products and platforms,” said Alex Chircop, founder and CEO at Ondat. “Ondat and SUSE enable organizations to shift workloads to cloud-native with confidence and agility.”



Andy King, partner solution architect at SUSE, said, “The integration of SUSE Rancher and Ondat helps address our customers’ critical need for protecting sensitive data in cloud-native solutions deployed in the Kubernetes ecosystem. Our customers are already finding Ondat with SUSE Rancher is cloud-agnostic, easy to use and offers significant cost savings compared to managed DBaaS providers.”



The Ideal Alternative to Expensive, Inflexible Managed Cloud DBaaS



For data-driven organisations, running stateful applications on commercial clouds is expensive. Ondat and SUSE Rancher give organisations a compelling alternative. Data-driven organisations can now create a self-managed solution that is more cost-efficient, performant, secure and reliable than any of the current cloud DBaaS offerings.





Additional Benefits of Ondat and SUSE Rancher



· Availability: Simplify the implementation and management of fault-tolerant, cloud-native Kubernetes landscapes that can span multiple failure domains with intelligent data replication, automatic failover and self-healing.



· Security: Provide robust security and data protection features designed for cloud-native, Kubernetes landscapes, such as enhanced observability, robust policy and governance controls, full lifecycle container security and data encryption.



· Scalability: Enable cloud-native agility with automation, consistent policy enforcement and efficient data replication to help enterprises respond quickly and efficiently to unexpected demands.



· Flexibility: Leverage platform-independence and support any CNCF-certified Kubernetes distribution and cloud platform to maintain choice.



· Economy: Save on storage infrastructure costs without compromising performance or resilience.







About Ondat



Ondat is the Kubernetes-native platform for running stateful applications anywhere, at scale. Ondat delivers persistent storage directly onto any Kubernetes cluster to safely run business-critical, stateful applications across public, private and hybrid clouds. For development, DevOps professionals and technology executives, it provides an agnostic platform to run any data service anywhere while ensuring industry-leading levels of application performance, high availability and security.







