The UK’s most prominent wildflower experts, Wildflower Turf Ltd, are committed to providing innovative landscaping solutions that also provide considerable ecological and environmental benefits.



With a dedicated in-house research and development team, on-site laboratory and extensive trial facilities, Wildflower Turf Ltd are using their expertise and constant desire for knowledge to push boundaries within the landscaping industry when it comes to wildflowers.



In line with public concern about the damage peat extraction does to our natural environment, the business is committed to an annual reduction in the use of peat as a growing medium and has already made excellent headway, with their Meadowscape Pro™ product now 100% peat-free.



Meadowscape Pro™ is an enhanced pre-seeded growing medium used by professionals for effective wildflower establishment and allows the creation of dynamic and biodiverse wildflower spaces in a range of settings with very little ground preparation.



Successful wildflower establishment is very dependent on quick, healthy seedling growth gaining a head start over any other grass or weed species development – Meadowscape Pro™ delivers the optimal seed germination environment to make this happen.



Enriched with Hydropor™, the specially developed formula supports good water percolation and retention, stabilising the growing medium for much better seed germination compared to conventional direct seeding.

In addition to refinements to Meadowscape Pro™, Wildflower Turf Ltd has also recently released two Limited-Edition products: Meadowscape Pro™ Low Grow and Meadowscape Pro™ Pollinator.



Already proving very popular, the Low Grow mix has been designed for projects that require biodiversity enrichment but with height restrictions to consider. This new release is perfect for sites such as a road verges, roundabouts or in a garden or near a building.



The species-rich mix will grow to approximately 40-50cm in height and has the added benefit of incorporating a few highly scented species which, when disturbed, throw up a heady scent and attract a considerable number of insects to the very attractive habitat. Low Grow also has some ornamental grasses included which add texture and a changing colour scheme to the area throughout the growing season.



This new release is currently available in Meadowscape Pro™ as a Limited-Edition product. The Limited-Edition Wildflower Turf® format will be available from summer 2022.



The second Limited Edition Release, Meadowscape Pro™ Pollinator, has been created by playing with a range of native and non-native wildflowers to create a tall architectural feast of colour and nectar for a wide range of insects. This grass-free mix can grow in optimal conditions to over 1m in height and provides an eye-catching natural nectar bar that is perfect for private gardens as well as parks and public areas.

Notes for Editors:

About Wildflower Turf

Wildflower Turf is recognised as the leading organisation in the UK for those seeking knowledge or products to develop wild flower spaces.



Founded in 2003, Wildflower Turf Ltd pioneered a soil-less growing system which has transformed the reliability of establishing wildflower meadows. The company has a range of Wildflower Turf products, to create and enhance a low maintenance, biodiverse and beautiful meadow.



Wildflower Turf Ltd also draw on their extensive experience to offer training, consultancy and research services.



