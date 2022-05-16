• Only 15% of companies achieve Silver Status

• Independent validation that WightFibre is a good place to work



Cowes, Isle of Wight, 16 May 2022:



Investors in People is delighted to award WightFibre, the Isle of Wight’s only full-fibre broadband company, the We invest in people, silver accreditation.



Silver is a fantastic achievement and something only 15% of the organisations assessed by Investors in People achieve.



It means that WightFibre have the right principles in place but more than that, it means people and leaders are making active efforts to make sure that there’s real consistency and everyone in the organisation are feeling the effects!



WightFibre is spending £100M to build full-fibre broadband across the Island with the aim of reaching over 70,000 homes and businesses on the Island. The project is more than halfway complete with the aim of reaching 60,000 homes by the end of 2022.



Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, said: “We’d like to congratulate WightFibre. Silver accreditation on We invest in people is a remarkable effort for any organisation, and places WightFibre in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of people.”



Investors in People found that WightFibre, “As an organisation has one single value ‘Because We Care’. This single value is at the core of everything you do and is branded across the organisation. There is robust evidence that you truly care for your people through the employee benefits package you offer and additional unexpected extras like helping staff with fuel bills over the next six months”.



Commenting on the award, John Irvine, CEO, said: “WightFibre’s company ethos is ‘because we care’; we care about our customers, our people and the Island community we serve.



WightFibre invests in its people through the provision of ongoing training to achieve qualifications and industry accreditations, providing competitive salaries and benefits and an enjoyable team working environment.



WightFibre’s aim is to make WightFibre a good place to work and make that work enjoyable and rewarding.



The Investors in People Silver Award is external validation that WightFibre is, indeed, a good place to work”.



Investors in People believe that the success of your organisation begins and ends with people. If we make work better for everyone, we make work better for every organisation. And if we do that… we make society stronger, healthier and happier.





- Ends –





Note to Editors:

Background Note:

About WightFibre. Since 2001, WightFibre has owned and operated its own telecommunications infrastructure entirely independently of BT Openreach. WightFibre provides phone, tv and broadband services to homes and businesses on the Isle of Wight. Only WightFibre is committed to building a full-fibre broadband network across the Isle of Wight.



The WightFibre Gigabit Island Project will see full-fibre broadband deployed to over 70,000 homes and business across the Island by 2023 and is already available to over 38,000 households.. www.wightfibre.com/full-fibre



About Investors in People

Most of us will spend around 80,000 hours at work in our lifetimes.



For something that takes up that much of our time, we think people deserve to get more out of it than just a regular pay cheque.



That's why we've already helped more than 11 million people across 75 countries to make work better.



And you know what, we’re just getting started…



We’re a community interest company, which means we put our purpose before our profits. That means everything we do and every direction we take is done to make work better.



Organisations that meet the We invest in our people framework are proud to display their accreditation to the world.



Because they understand that it’s people that make work better.





Contacts:

Deon Redpath, Marketing Director 01983 240125

Email: deon.redpath@wightFibre.com.