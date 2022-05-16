Floorcare experts VAX present their brand new and innovative cordless upright vacuum, the VAX ONEPWR Edge Dual Pet & Car, to complement their popular ONEPWR range of cordless floorcare products.



Designed to be everything you know and love about a traditional upright vacuum, just without the cord, the new VAX ONEPWR Edge Dual Pet & Car provides full-size performance and capacity, allowing you to clean with ease, for longer and with fewer interruptions. With a runtime of up to 100 minutes(1), you can achieve the big whole home clean without the cord.



Suitable for homes with both carpets and hard floors thanks to new VersaClean Technology™, the VAX ONEPWR Edge Dual Pet & Car is perfect for families and owners of busy homes with pets and cars. Its cordless design means it can be easily carried upstairs or outdoors to clean the car, and the additional tools for above the floor cleaning make it easy to reach awkward areas such as stairs, ceiling corners and car boots.



The VAX ONEPWR Edge Dual Pet & Car cordless vacuum has been rigorously tested and approved by the UK’s trusted Good Housekeeping Institute, which says: “With a slim and lightweight design and intuitive controls, our GHI expert loved the Vax ONEPWR Edge Dual Pet & Car cordless vacuum that gives you freedom to move around your home with ease and clean for longer with 2 x ONEPWR rechargeable batteries. Our GHI expert was also impressed with the wide variety of tools to remove dirt from all your surfaces, including pet hairs!”



Features of the VAX ONEPWR Edge Dual Pet & Car include:



• New VersaClean Technology™ – designed for optimum pick up throughout the whole home, VersaClean Technology™ is made up of 2 brushbars which agitate and lift large debris as well as hidden dust and dirt. The soft roller moves easily across hard floors, whilst the bristled brushbar works deep into carpet fibres to lift stubborn dirt and pet hair.



• Up to 100 minutes runtime1 – two 4.0Ah VAX ONEPWR removable and rechargeable batteries provide up to 100 minutes runtime(1). With up to 50 minutes of runtime per battery(1), you can clean with one whilst charging the other, so there’s plenty of time for whole home cleaning.



• Additional tools – clean above the floor and reach into awkward areas such as ceiling corners, stairs, blinds, shelves and in your car with the long reach powered hose, which connects to the included Flexi Crevice Tool, Static Dusting Brush and Mini Motorised Pet Tool. Designed to be compact but tough, the pet tool agitates and lifts stubborn dirt and pet hair so is perfect for cleaning upholstery, stairs, pet beds and in the car.



• Antimicrobial protection – especially helpful in homes with pets, VAX’s antimicrobial treatment helps protect the brushbar’s bristles from bacteria and fungi by preventing their growth.



• Large 1.5L bin capacity – the full-size bin capacity means you can clean for longer with less stopping to empty. For extra convenience, the dirt bin can be easily removed from the vacuum and emptied directly into your bin with a gentle click of a button.



• Filtration technology - up to 99.99%(2) of particles such as fine dust and pet dander down to 0.3 microns in size are trapped in the machine.



• Easy access controls – the ergonomically designed handle and conveniently located controls at your fingertips allow you to switch between carpet and hard floor modes at the touch of a button. For tougher cleaning and when extra power is required, you can select Boost Mode.



• Self-standing – ideal for if you need to take a quick break whilst vacuuming and for storage, the self-standing feature also leaves both hands free to clean with the long reach powered hose and tools.



• Easy steer technology – designed to be comfortable and easy to use, the VAX ONEPWR Edge Dual Pet & Car can be manoeuvred around the home with ease thanks to its weight being positioned close to the ground.



• LED headlights – positioned at the front of the floorhead, LED headlights illuminate any area, helping you to seek out debris and leaving dust with nowhere to hide.



• No loss of suction(3) – even when the dirt bin is full, the VAX ONEPWR Edge Dual Pet & Car maintains high pickup performance.



Verity Kalinowski, VAX Commercial Director says: “We understand a clean house can contribute to our wellbeing, an ethos which was reinforced by the findings of our recent OnePoll survey(4) from which vacuuming emerged as the most relaxing cleaning task. Almost 40 per cent of respondents said having a clean home instantly makes them feel less stressed, and a whopping 70 per cent claim to feel satisfied, happier and more relaxed after cleaning.



“Our new ONEPWR Edge is perfect for those who want to combine the freedom and convenience of a cordless vacuum with the full-size performance and capacity of a traditional upright vacuum. The fact that its weight is also close to the ground, combined with its steerability, makes it a very comfortable and enjoyable vacuum to use.”



Where to buy

The new VAX ONEPWR Edge Dual Pet & Car cordless vacuum cleaner is available direct from www.vax.co.uk priced £399.99, including a free toolkit worth over £50 and free next day delivery.



Notes to Editors



Technical Specification:



Product Name VAX ONEPWR Edge Dual Pet & Car

Model Number CLUP-EGKS

Weight 5.3kg (no battery)

Pet Model Yes

Battery Type Lithium-ion

Bin Capacity 1.5L

Cleaning Width 270mm

Guarantee 3 Years

Dimensions:

Height 1125mm

Width 275mm

Depth 275mm



Number of

Batteries 2 x ONEPWR 4.0Ah removable and

rechargeable batteries included

Tools 1 x Mini Motorised Pet Tool, 1 x Flexi

Crevice Tool, 1 x Static Dusting Brush,

Long Reach Powered Hose

Suitable on

floor types: Carpets, hard floors, upholstery,

stairs, laminate flooring

Filter Type Washable

Charging Time 3 hours

Runtime Up to 100 minutes(5)



About VAX UK - 40 years of innovation

Established in 1977, floorcare experts VAX provide a wide range of products to meet your home’s cleaning needs, including cordless vacuum cleaners, carpet washers, spot cleaners, steam cleaners and cleaning solutions. Based in Droitwich, Worcestershire, our floorcare products lead the way in innovation and our mission continues to be making cleaning quicker, easier and more enjoyable.



