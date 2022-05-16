While winter is traditionally the time that many UK travellers escape to warmer climates, for those with a bucket-lust desire to visit the Maldives but without the deep pockets, a summertime stay in this Indian Ocean island paradise may be a great option.



The months from June to August are generally wetter but still warm in the Maldives, and mostly successive days of sunshine. Accommodation prices are significantly lower than in the winter peak period too.



To get maximum value for money, An All-Inclusive stay at a premium resort such as those curated by Aitken Spence Hotels, will also offer savvy travellers the most out of their stay. Plan for a memorable Maldives summer holiday at one of these three Aitken Spence Hotels All-Inclusive resorts:



This One’s For Adult’s Only…Heritance Aarah Ocean Suite Summer Offer:

Whether you are parents looking for some well-earned time away from the children, or a couple looking for quiet seclusion and rejuvenation, Heritance Aarah’s new Adults-Only Ocean Suites could be just what your 2022 summer holiday is looking for.



Exclusive use of the Baani contemporary dining and wine pairing space, Falhu Bar and The Adults-Only Udaras Infinity Pool and Bar for guests staying at Ocean Suites.



Enjoy a Premium All-Inclusive experience with decadent delights that include a welcome bottle of Champagne on arrival and a fully stocked dedicated in-suite wine cellar.



An Ocean Suite at Heritance Aarah starts from $1665.00 (approximately £1367.00) per night plus Green tax in July 2022. For more information on Heritance Aarah visit www.heritancehotels.com/aarah.



Stay in Paradise for Longer with Summer Deals at Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi:

Set in 83 acres of lush tropical beach property near Kani Beach on Lhohifushi Island, experience a holiday in the tropics beyond compare at Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi. Blessed with thriving vegetation & pristine waters, the Island of White Gold finds itself in peaceful seclusion in the North Male Atoll making it the ideal Maldives beach and watersports resort to spend a longer summer holiday.



A Beach Villa at Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi starts from $439.00 (approximately £361.00) per night for plus Green tax, for two adults in July 2022. Book for 14 days or more to unlock a 15% discount on stays. For more information on deals at Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi, visit https://www.adaaran.com/selecthudhuranfushi/ .



Have Yourself A 30-Day Long Stay in The Maldives at Adaaran Select Meedhupparu:

Adaaran Select Meedhupparu offers an array of Maldives hotel packages featuring seasonal offers and attractive discounts providing the best Maldives hotel rates, making your family holiday or romantic getaway on the islands all the more affordable. Choose from exclusive Maldives hotel packages such as complimentary seaplane transfers, spa treatment credits and accommodation upgrades to make your long stay as relaxing or indulgent as you deserve.



A Beach Villa at Adaaran Select Meedhupparu starts from $300.00 (approximately £247.00) per night for the 30-Day Long Stay Offer, plus Green tax in July 2022. For more information on Adaaran Select Meedhupparu offers visit: https://www.adaaran.com/selectmeedhupparu/.



