Coping with the menopause at work

Menopause symptoms can have a significant effect on all aspects of your lives, including in the workplace. Not all employees going through the menopause will want to raise the issue with managers or colleagues. But if you do, it’s important that you feel supported, understood and heard.



In the Spring 2022 issue of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange, writes about the menopause at work. She discusses how your symptoms may affect your attendance and performance, and highlights some steps that you and your employer can take to make your working life more bearable.



“The impact of the menopause at work shouldn’t be underestimated,” says Norma Goldman. “Physical and emotional symptoms can have a huge impact, not just affecting women who are going through the menopause, but also their colleagues. Many women don’t seek the help they need, instead suffering in silence. Employers can help by putting the right policies in place, offering menopause training to employees and making simple, practical workplace changes to improve employee wellbeing.”



The Menopause Exchange, which was established in 1999, is completely independent and is not sponsored by any companies. It provides impartial, easily understood information to women, men and healthcare professionals. The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top medical experts, such as gynaecologists, GPs, consultants, specialist menopause nurses, complementary practitioners, pharmacists, dietitians etc.



Other articles in the Spring 2022 issue of The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter include Easing hot flushes and sweats without HRT, Which HRT is best for you? and Allergies and asthma, as well as news, Ask the Experts Q&As and information about Norma Goldman’s webinars, talks and workshops.



Menopause webinars: Your readers may be interested in organising a webinar for their family and friends or workplace. For over 23 years, Norma Goldman has been presenting menopause talks and workshops. Her in-depth knowledge has helped thousands of women enjoy a more comfortable menopause. She’s now hosting her own regular webinars via Zoom. Norma’s ‘Understanding the menopause’ webinar is suitable for women at or approaching the menopause, women who have had a premature menopause (before age 40) or a hysterectomy, or anyone with an interest in women’s midlife health. Post-menopausal women can attend presentations too. If women join the webinar, they’ll be able to ask questions, receive a factsheet and hear about other women’s experiences. To attend a webinar, arrange one for a group of friends or colleagues or to find out more information, women should e-mail norma@menopause-exchange.co.uk or call 020 8420 7245.



