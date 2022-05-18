When allergies and asthma strike at the menopause



Most people think allergies and asthma always start in childhood, but did you know they can appear for the first time in adulthood too? Researchers are exploring whether this could be due to changes in the immune system as people reach middle age and beyond. Asthma is more common in adult women than in adult men, but doctors don’t yet know whether this is related to hormones.



In the Spring 2022 issue of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, Dr Jennifer Worden, a GP in Dorset, writes about allergies and asthma at the menopause. She discusses how to get a diagnosis, keep your symptoms under control and use asthma treatments.



“Some women do develop allergies for the first time as they approach the menopause,” says Norma Goldman, “and adults can develop ‘late-onset’ asthma. So if you’re experiencing symptoms, it’s important to get a proper diagnosis and a management plan in place. If these aren’t managed properly, they can affect your daily life and your overall health.”



The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top medical experts, such as gynaecologists, GPs, consultants, specialist menopause nurses, complementary practitioners, pharmacists, dietitians etc.



Other articles in the Spring 2022 issue of The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter include The menopause at work, Easing hot flushes and sweats without HRT, and Which HRT is best for you?, as well as news, Ask the Experts Q&As



