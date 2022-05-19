The P2C Maturity Model acts as an advisory framework for companies to benchmark their progress toward full control over their product information value chains



Berlin 19 May 2022: Productsup, the leading product-to-consumer (P2C) software company, today launched the P2C Maturity Model. The engagement framework helps companies assess their overall commerce approach, including their effectiveness at managing their existing tech stack and implementing a global P2C strategy across their entire organization. A mature P2C strategy condenses commerce systems into a single, holistic management view, allowing companies to simplify their operations and scale their business.



The Model’s framework consists of five distinct levels for a full P2C transformation – Anarchic, Reactive, Proactive, Predictive, and Transformative. Companies can take a free self-assessment that asks a series of questions to determine how far along they are in implementing and improving processes for strategic P2C management within their organization. At the final Transformative level, businesses have complete control over all product data flows, also known as product information value chains (PIVCs), allowing them to take advantage of global and local trends, adapt to standards and regulations, and adopt technological innovations in real-time.



“It’s become impossible for businesses to find success using multiple one-point solutions to market and sell to their customers,” said Vincent Peters, CEO at Productsup. “Companies need to take a step back and rethink their commerce operations with a strategic mindset. We designed the P2C Maturity Model to provide companies with valuable benchmarks and a clear direction for long-term business success, paving the way for them to reach their full global potential.”



In addition to the Maturity Model, Productsup has launched product updates to its P2C platform that enable higher efficiency within teams, boost channel performance, and increase scalability across markets.



Productsup customers benefit from new functionality, such as:



AI Automapper: The new Automapper leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically detect patterns between product attributes with similarities to set up new attribute connections. Using data from the trillions of products that Productsup processes per month to train the AI algorithms, this feature significantly improves the user experience (UX) for teams. Customers can rely on the Automapper’s intelligence to import their data to the Productsup P2C platform, as well as new channels, quickly and accurately – eliminating tedious work and errors that can impact performance. P2C processes backed by AI speed up time-to-market, allowing businesses to reach more customers and drive revenue faster.

Stream API: Equipped to handle huge volumes of data, this new import API processes information nearly four times faster, enabling companies to update ever-changing product data more frequently. With increased agility in managing PIVCs, customers have the infrastructure needed to support hundreds of thousands of marketing and selling channels – now and in the future. The API enables companies to scale as new innovations enter the market while maintaining a consistent, accurate presence across every consumer touchpoint.

Channel improvements: Productsup released improvements to various channel connections, including TikTok, Shopify, Magento, Mirakl, IGH, Facebook Ads, and BMECat. As commerce is fast-evolving, Productsup continuously ensures companies maintain compliance and have access to the latest marketing and selling tools across more than 2,500 channels.



“Companies are up against a hydra commerce landscape – for every obstacle they tackle, two more emerge,” said Thomas Kasemir, Chief Product Officer at Productsup. “For instance, today’s common challenges are creating dynamic content for TikTok or setting up Google Local Inventory Ads, while tomorrow’s hurdles will be onboarding product data to the metaverse. At Productsup, we’re constantly looking for ways to further develop our platform and solutions to simplify how companies manage this complex space.”



As technology advances and the lines between physical, digital, and virtual experiences continue to blur, the complexity of the commerce landscape magnifies. According to a Productsup report based on a survey of nearly 5,700 global consumers, 40% of consumers are excited to buy virtual products that will enhance their metaverse experience. To keep up with increasingly demanding consumer expectations and maintain a long-term, competitive stance in the market, companies need a complete P2C transformation.



To learn more about the P2C Maturity Model, download the whitepaper and register for Productsup’s webinar on June 1.



To start the P2C transformation journey, take the free self-assessment here.



About Productsup

Productsup frees brands, retailers, service providers, and marketplaces from commerce anarchy. The Productsup product-to-consumer (P2C) platform processes over two trillion products a month, empowering long-term business success as the only global, strategic, scalable platform managing all product-to-consumer information value chains across any platform, any channel, any technology. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Berlin, Productsup has grown to over 300 employees spread out across offices worldwide and works with over 900 brands, including IKEA, Sephora, Beiersdorf, Redbubble, and ALDI. Learn more at www.productsup.com.