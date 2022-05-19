



As one of the winners of the Low Carbon Hydrogen Supply 2 Competition, Emerald Green Power are delighted to lead an elite consortium, including the University of Exeter and City Science Corporation.

Energy Minister Greg Hands said:

“The UK is truly leading the world in hydrogen innovation thanks to the exciting efforts of companies like ‘Emerald Green Power’.

“The government support which they have received today will help to boost the development of hydrogen as the clean, affordable, homegrown super fuel of the future.”

Emerald Green’s aim is to deliver a solution-based deployment platform to help Councils, Industry, and Businesses in the UK to reach Net-Zero, de-risking commercialisation by initially mapping the current Carbon Footprint of an Industrial Park, using AI driven digital twin technology, which in turn dictates the ‘best-use’ of the output from a 100MW Green Hydrogen Hub.

CEO, Gary Nicholson, stated:

“We are working closely with Exeter City Council to create a multi-year action plan to turn the Cities Net Zero aspirations into a reality. For us, this is the ultimate starting point for any decarbonisation strategy.”

Elements under investigation for the cities Green Hydrogen delivery include reducing the costs of electrolysers, while increasing the overall Green Hydrogen Production systems reliability. As a key initiative, reliability is being enhanced by the concept of a Self-Healing AI controlled Green Hydrogen production environment, utilising Emerald Green’s AI controller the Q-Drive™, allowing a shift from expensive to low-cost production.

Emerald Green Power – Turning Net Zero Strategies into Actionable Deployment Plans.



ian@emeraldgreenpower.com

https://www.emerald-green-power.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/79168900/admin/

+44 191 308 4324