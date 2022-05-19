Global provider of talent outsourcing and advisory services, AMS (formerly Alexander Mann Solutions), has welcomed Gordon Stuart back to the business as Chief Financial Officer. Gordon initially held this position between 2008 and 2012 before pursuing CFO roles at TMF and Unit4.



Gordon is an experienced Chief Financial Officer and business leader with a history of leading change across the services and technology sectors. He is skilled in supporting mergers and acquisitions, business strategy, finance and business transformation. He succeeds James Cheesewright who held the position since 2020.



This latest news follows a period of strong global growth for the firm, especially in the United States where the team has grown four-fold in the last 18 months and is now over 2,000 strong. AMS has also gone through significant expansion in Europe and Asia, with multiple new office openings across those regions, as the firm continues to adapt to demand, helping many of the world’s leading organisations gain a competitive advantage through talent attraction and management.



Commenting on his return, Gordon said:



“Being the CFO of a business that can help clients build their talent strategies and from those strategies see success in their businesses is a real privilege and I’m looking forward to working with the leadership team to identify growth opportunities and further leverage technology across the organisation. AMS is an incredibly fast-growing company and while I have prior experience with the firm, its proposition and footprint is vastly different today. With that scale comes capacity and opportunity to make bold strategic moves. AMS has a really unique and personal culture; it is great to see that despite the growth, the culture is still the same.”



David Leigh, Chief Executive Officer AMS, welcomed Gordon back to the business:



“Gordon has a wealth of experience both as a CFO and Non-Executive Director that will be invaluable to AMS as the business continues to grow. While the company has evolved significantly since he was last here – adapting to deliver true workforce dexterity in the new world of work – the culture remains the same and I’m pleased that we continue to be able to attract the best talent.”



Press contact

Sadie McGrath

sadie@blueksy-pr.com

01582 790 700