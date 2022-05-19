Responding to the latest reports from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) which revealed that the number of job vacancies in February to April 2022 rose to a new record of 1,295,000; an increase of 33,700 from the previous quarter and up 499,300 from the pre-coronavirus levels, global recruitment software provider, JobAdder, has highlighted the need for data-driven hiring decisions.



James Payne, VP EMEA at JobAdder comments:



“The latest figures show that skills shortages remain a great concern for employers. The fact that job openings continue to break records indicates that hiring teams are still struggling to find and hire the right talent. With vacancies now surpassing the unemployment level, the competition for resources is only going to intensify. This is why rethinking recruitment approaches will be crucial to hiring teams and recruitment agencies in the new world of work.



“It is no longer enough for recruiters and employers to take the age-old reactive approach to recruitment and only hire when there are openings. Today’s market requires real engagement with continual building and nurturing of the talent pool.



“Data and technology have never been more powerful, yet there are hiring teams and recruitment firms still using the age-old spreadsheet to manage their candidate databases. This is simply unproductive and will make them vulnerable to a range of flaws and risks – including outdated information – that will hinder hiring efforts in a fast-moving market.



“If businesses and staffing agencies hope to compete in the war for talent in 2022, they will need to utilise data-driven hiring methods, such as integrated applicant tracking systems, to streamline the process, identify who is right for the role, and engage them quickly and effectively.”



