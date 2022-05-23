The funeral industry in the UK had changed little in decades, yet in just the last six years direct cremation has fundamentally changed how we think about death.

The funeral sector is now experiencing the same kind of shift seen with weddings. People are looking for something that authentically expresses personality and relationships, rather than a one-size-fits-all format.

Traditional funerals that follow centuries-old ceremonies are becoming less popular as mourners spurn formality, spend less on the trappings that they don’t value and focus on celebrating the life lived in a less formal manner.

Pure Cremation, a pioneer in direct cremation, has undertaken research that reveals how people’s funeral wishes have evolved as society embraces greater respect for individuality.

Direct cremation comprises a cremation without a funeral service, and usually without mourners present. It is an affordable ‘no-fuss’ alternative to traditional funerals and allows mourners to hold a personalised celebration of life separately – often scattering ashes in a personal place of significance.

A YouGov survey of 11,000 people on behalf of Pure found awareness of direct cremation has risen from 29% to 46% in the general population, rising to 58% among the 55+ age group.

The research also unveiled that more than 35% of the population are now aware of the Pure Cremation brand, up from 16% in the same period last year, while awareness among the over-55s is now at 50%.

Catherine Powell, Director of Customer Experience at Pure Cremation, said: “The simplicity and flexibility of direct cremation is really resonating with Baby Boomer generation that has been at the heart of all kinds of social change – from foreign holidays to weddings. This generation has challenged how their parents did things in so many areas and funerals are just the last thing on the list!”

“Awareness is growing through word of mouth as more and more people experience the affordability and flexibility that direct cremation offers. They are finding greater comfort choosing to emphasise the person’s life rather than their death.”

The YouGov research also revealed that between 28-30% of people would choose direct cremation for themselves, and 18-21% for a loved one.

The reasons for wanting direct cremation include the desire for an informal gathering (64%) and wanting to scatter ashes in a beloved locale (67%).

Pure Cremation was founded in 2015 as the first UK specialist in direct cremation. Over the past six years, the company has grown exponentially and is proud to be reshaping the UK’s funeral sector by offering a choice beyond the traditional funeral format.

