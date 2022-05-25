Save £20 on this collection of absolute BBQ essentials while stocks last

Official sponsor of BBQ Week 2022, MEATER launches a nationwide competition giving away their exclusive BBQ bundle featuring the ultimate wireless meat thermometer



Leicester, UK. 25th May 2022. To celebrate the BBQ season and BBQ week 2022, meat cooking experts, MEATER, are pleased to introduce a special BBQ bundle in collaboration with the UK’s best seasonings and sauces maker, Tubby Toms. Combining products from two of the BBQ season’s most dominant forces, the limited release, aptly named, Tubby Toms Limited Release Magic MEATER Box, includes:



• The infamous MEATER Plus Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer

• Tubby Toms Magic Meat Dust Seasoning

• Tubby Toms MEATeora Hot Honey Bourbon BBQ Sauce

• TT lanyard

• MEATER Bar Blade Bottle Opener



Save £20 on this collection of absolute BBQ essentials while stocks last.



MEATER is also pleased to announce that it is the official sponsor of BBQ Week 2022 (28th May – 5th June), and during this major BBQing calendar event, they will be giving away one of their special BBQ bundles every day. Participants are invited to cook up their favourite dish according to each daily theme and share it on Instagram to be in with a chance to win.



Why is MEATER Plus so fantastic?



- Cook meat to personal preference while ensuring it is safe to eat.

- No more under or overcooking! Achieve perfectly cooked meat and fish every time.

- Experiment with different types of fish and cuts of meat with confidence.

- Step away from the oven or BBQ to enjoy less time cooking / thinking about cooking, freeing up time to socialise, prep or simply relax.

- Save money – dual sensors monitor the cooking temperature making sure expensive meat is never wasted again.



Whether you prefer a rustic fire pit or a modern BBQ to cook your meat al fresco, you can benefit from a helping high-tech hand to ensure your open-air culinary endeavours are successful. The MEATER Plus wireless meat thermometer takes the guess work out of BBQing to perfection.



MEATER Plus is simple to setup, simple to use and wireless. It provides a smart guided cook system which will ensure satisfying, safe-to eat results every time and can be used with a large selection of fish and meats, from salmon to a suckling pig. Go crazy and expand your BBQing repertoire. With MEATER Plus you can do so with absolute confidence.



This feature-rich meat thermometer even lets you kick back and relax while your meat is cooking, or why not tackle the gardening or play games with the kids. MEATER Plus provides estimated cooking times, monitors your meat whilst cooking, sends you alerts, and lets you know when your meat is cooked to perfection and ready to enjoy. Simply connect your MEATER Plus to any smartphone or tablet to make use of MEATER’s patented smart technology.



No more prodding! MEATER Plus helps you to achieve mouth-watering, succulent, safe results each and every time! And if the good ol’ British weather scuppers your outdoor cooking endeavours - no problem! Use MEATER Plus in the oven for perfectly cooked indoor meat or fish recipes.



MEATER has celebrated over 11 million cooks from its

users, and numbers continue to grow every day.



-ENDS-



ABOUT MEATER



MEATER was developed to help meat lovers with different cooking skills achieve consistent results when frying or grilling. This fantastic gadget is a must-have for all cooking methods and preparation methods.



Follow MEATER on Instagram @meatermade, like them on Facebook at @MEATER, or learn more at http://www.meater.com.



Media contact:



Kerri Chard

The PR Room

Email: kerri.chard@theprroom.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 333 9398 296