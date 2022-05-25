May 2022, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, has recently gone through a complete transformation of its offices and meeting rooms, as their office staff return to a new hybrid way of working.



Martin Eccleston, Commercial Manager commented ‘As with most businesses when Covid hit, our office-based staff all changed to working from home full time. Thanks to technology and in particular Microsoft Teams it meant that we could communicate easily with each other and still offer a good service level to our customers.’



Martin continued ‘Towards the end of last year, the decision was taken to completely refurbish the offices and meeting rooms at the head office to create a fresh and inviting place for staff to work from and to bring customers and vendor partners into. From January, we have worked with interior design specialists, aci, to completely transform the HQ.’



Tracey Calcutt, Marketing Manager said ‘We now have a fresh space to allow for collaboration, creativity and the bringing together of different teams and people in one safe place. Our teams are working either two or three days a week in the office which now has 60 hot desks, including several standing desks, which are bookable via an app. The upstairs office space has numerous informal meeting areas where associates and teams can have discussions or meetings.’



Tracey continued ‘The downstairs has also been remodelled with a new Mtech that when completed will become a full-time exhibition area to display the key products and services available. There is a 30-seat conference suite and a Meeting Village that has 5 meeting rooms holding from 12 to 4 people, all of which have the latest state-of-the-art AV equipment and online booking system. Lastly but most importantly there is a new large canteen area for use by both the office and warehouse associates, which includes a pool table, video machine and dart board to entertain associates on their breaks and encourage more interaction between the teams.’



Tracey concluded ‘We feel that moving to a new hybrid way of working gives our associates the best of both worlds and brings people together on a regular basis and keeps the team spirit high. We can more easily deliver regular and interactive training and we can ensure the welfare of our associates. It also allows us to attract and keep new fresh talent who wouldn’t necessarily be happy working from home in an isolated environment without that team interaction.’



The new meeting facilities are available to our customers and vendor partners to utilise as and when required. If you have a requirement, please speak to your Mayflex account manager, or contact the team on 0800 75 75 65. To find out more about Mayflex visit www.mayflex.com