Leading European growth marketing agency and media production studio Canopy acquires London-based boutique brand strategy consultancy Barebone to launch a new Brand Storytelling concept to help clients drive deeper engagement for their brands.



Alex Blogu, MD of Barebone, ex-Google and former Director of London-based Growth Marketing agency TrueUp, will be appointed as Managing Director of the new venture:



“Algorithmic ad copy and Frankenstein-like dynamic ads ushered in the fast food era of marketing. We are set to bring creativity back into marketing and blend it with the missing strategic layer to make Brand Storytelling relevant again. It’s the most important vehicle to convey brand messaging that cuts through the noise. The current model needs change and the false left-brain / right-brain dichotomy put to rest.”



Canopy is putting forward an insight-led Brand Storytelling concept that connects the strategy to the reality of the consumer. At its heart is the belief that our world is shaped by the stories we tell, not the other way around. They call this “narrative worldmaking” and through this concept they will help brands articulate and deliver their story through wordsmithing and video animation.



The new agency will be trading under the brand name Canopy. Together they will become a global team of 50+ strategists, creatives, brand and marketing veterans that get business imperatives, understand consumer needs, wants and expectations, know their way around all things modern marketing and have a long track record of implementing successful brand and growth strategies.



Bogdan Cristea, Consumer Behavior PhD and Strategy Director of Barebone, keeping his hat at Canopy, describes this acquisition as the creation of a new type of marketing agency, with the ‘story’ as the way to market:



"People live stories when they buy into brands. With Canopy we will help businesses shape and deliver their stories in a novel way that’s much closer to what gets people to care”.



Cristian Ignat, Founder of Canopy, will take part in the new agency part of the management team. He will take an active part in helping establish a foothold in the UK market:



“We want to replicate in the UK the success we’ve had in Europe by applying both rigor and creativity to big marketing challenges. This new approach is a consolidation of all our creative and strategic skills based on a lot of learnings through years of successfully delivering market impact for our clients. We can only do it better from here on.”



The new studio teases a question to business leaders in the UK:



If your brand were a film, what would you put in its trailer? Drop us a line at hello@canopy.co.uk and we’ll help you bring it to life.



To find out more about Canopy’s approach and service offering, check out: canopy.co.uk