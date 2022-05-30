Paris, May 30, 2022 - Gatewatcher, the market leading provider of advanced network detection and response (NDR) solutions in France has opened commercial, service, and support operations in the UK and Ireland. The London-based team will build upon the Company’s growing European customer base and expand its UK partner ecosystem.



One of only two companies certified by the government to provide critical infrastructures with detection technology, Gatewatcher serves 90 percent of the critical network infrastructure detection market in France. The Company has appointed Adrian Jones as the country manager for UK & Ireland to expand its presence here. He has held sales and leadership roles for organisations such as Cryptocard, IDG, SafeNet and Swivel Secure. “This is an important milestone for Gatewatcher,” he explains. “The Office of Cyber Security and Information Assurance in the Cabinet Office, estimates the cost of cyber-crime to the UK at £27 billion per annum. So, organisations must significantly advance their cybersecurity intrusion detection and advanced persistent threats technology.”



Jacques de La Rivière, CEO of Gatewatcher adds, “We have been protecting the critical networks of large companies, banks, and government institutions in the UK since 2017. Our expanded presence there will accelerate that momentum and enhance our ability to serve businesses by proximity. We are seeking partnerships with the leading cyber security system integrators in the UK and Ireland to assist us with realising our vision of offering a flexible, innovative, and open solution without disrupting the existing architecture.”



Jones is joined by two new hires in the UK. Ian Dutton has taken up the position of Senior Engineer and Shazad Mohammed is a Senior Account Manager.



See Gatewatcher at Infosecurity Europe next month where it is exhibiting on stand W46 and running a workshop.



Gatewatcher’s advanced network detection and response (NDR) solutions provide an immediate improvement to current cybersecurity issues and a tailored response to the new detection needs of organisations thanks to a 360-degree view of cyber threats. They combine machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, with various state-of-the art network traffic analysis methods, and a mapping of all the assets and users of the organisations’ infrastructures. They are designed to be scalable and immediately operational for easy integration. Gatewatcher's risk-based approach enables rapid and efficient threat detection and remediation.





About Gatewatcher :

European leader in intrusion detection and advanced threat detection, GATEWATCHER has been protecting the critical networks of large companies and public institutions since 2015. Our solutions combine AI with the latest techniques in network traffic analysis to provide a 360° view of threats.

