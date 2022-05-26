Wing Mirror Man, the UK's leading supplier of wing mirrors to the public and trade, is helping young people get valuable work experience whilst they study as part of the new T-Level course offered to students aged between 16-18.



The company based in Bury, Greater Manchester, has committed to taking on five 16 to 18-year-old students from their local college, Bury College, over the period of two academic years to give them an insight into, and experience of, the world of work whilst they undertake the new two-year Management and Administration T-Level qualification.



The work placements are required as part of the new T-Level initiative offering an alternative to traditional work-placement experiences for college students, for one day a week each student is treated as an employee and asked to carry out, under supervision, a range of work activities allowing them to develop vital skills gearing them up for future careers or higher education.



The work placements are part of the new national T Levels scheme started in 2020 and are being widely rolled out across the country. A follow on from GCSEs the qualification is an alternative to A-Level and traditional BTEC courses whilst still providing the same value for entry to university.



The work placements offer an opportunity for businesses to gain a real understanding of the future local workforce and are completely funded.



T Levels are 2-year courses, which were launched in September 2020, and have been developed, says the Government, ‘in collaboration with employers and education providers so that the content meets the needs of industry and prepares students for work, further training, or further study’.



The new qualifications offer students ‘a mixture of classroom learning and on-the-job experience through an industry placement of at least 315 hours - approximately 45 days’.



The Government hopes that T Levels will become one of the main choices for students after GCSEs alongside apprenticeships and A Levels.



Bury College is one of a number of colleges, schools and other providers across England to have been chosen to take part in the scheme.



Mr Joshua Speed, Business Development Lead at Wing Mirror Man, said: "As a responsible, local employer we are committed to providing opportunities for young people to gain valuable work experience and are happy to be part of this scheme via Bury College.



“We are very proud of being based in Bury and have always tried to employ people from the local area. Through this process, we may even find some future full-time employees.”



Sarah Partington, Assistant Director for Business, Travel, and Public Services at Bury College, said, “We are delighted that five of our Business T Level students will be able to gain valuable experience in the workplace with Wing Mirror Man. We hope that the knowledge and skills they gain throughout their placements will set them up for successful careers in business management.”



For any further queries on placements for T Level students, please contact Bury College at industry.placements@burycollege.ac.uk



Wing Mirror Man was started in 2006 and has grown to be the UK's leading supplier of wing mirrors to the public and car trade.



Wing Mirror Man is a trading name of Buy It Online Limited.



The company is represented by its three retail websites: https://www.wingmirrorman.co.uk, https://www.headlampsdirect.co.uk, and https://www.windowregulatorman.co.uk



