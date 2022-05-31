Leading Neutral Vendor Managed Services Provider (MSP), Comensura, has unveiled a new brand vision and company purpose as it continues to evolve and adapt to the growing demand for its solutions and the ever-changing MSP and services procurement landscape.







The firm, which is part of the Impellam Group, has today unveiled a brand refresh as part of its evolving approach of “a smarter way to work” – driving greater visibility, control, compliance, efficiency and added value on sourcing spend and resource strategies, with digitally enabled people at the heart of all solutions.







As part of this new corporate strategy, Comensura has redefined its service offering under four comprehensive solutions; Vendor Neutral MSP, Statement of Work (SOW) Management, Payroll and Vetting Management, and Talent Consulting – a bespoke solution designed to help customers address complex workforce challenges such as employer branding, diversity and inclusion, and workforce planning. The firm is committed to ensuring these solutions – which are underpinned by Comensura’s proprietary VMS technology, c.net – help customers build better and more successful businesses through continuous improvement and best-in-class services.







Kelly-Ann Lynch, Managed Services Programs Director, APAC, Comensura







“There’s so much that sets us apart from the crowd, from our neutral approach to solutions delivery to our c.net proprietary Vendor Management System. Our biggest USP and greatest strength, though, is our focus on striking the right balance between technology and digitally-enabled people. Over the last few years, the world of work itself has evolved drastically around the globe and as we’ve emerged into this more agile and intuitive landscape, it was time for a refresh and revamp of the solutions Comensura can provide. Our new vision of four clearly defined solutions that can be implemented as standalone solutions or together as a streamlined staffing strategy, gives today’s businesses access to everything they need to find resources quickly in a difficult talent market.”







Hoa Ngo, Managing Director, UK, at Comensura commented:







“Our mission as a business is simple: to optimise our customers’ relationships with recruitment agencies and service providers to ensure employers gain greater visibility, control and value from the way they procure their talent and people-based services. Comensura is a digitally enabled people business with great technology. The refreshed brand showcases our people who are the heart of our business. Our relationships with customers succeed because we really get to know them to build solutions for the long term, by tapping into our team of experienced strategists, supply chain management experts, account managers, developers, analysts, and more.”







About Comensura



Comensura delivers a smarter way to work for customers with complex resourcing needs. We give customers access to the contingent and permanent labour they need via our Vendor Neutral MSP and Statement of Work Management services. To do this, we combine four essential elements: our proprietary vendor management system, c.net; some of the most experienced and passionate people within our industry; a deep and broad supply chain of specialists; and our tried and tested adaptive processes. Our independent approach helps customers meet all their sourcing needs with efficiency, control and value prioritised at every step.



Impellam Group is a leading Global Talent Acquisition and Managed Workforce Solutions provider. Our Managed Services providers are supported by talent-focused Specialist Staffing brands with deep heritages, vertical sector expertise and loyal candidate networks. Clients across the world trust us to deliver Managed Services and Specialist Staffing in the UK, North America, Australasia and Europe. Working with them are 2,500 Impellam people, bringing a wealth of expertise through our 14 market-leading brands across 76 locations. Every year, we connect carefully chosen candidates with good work at all levels. They include technology and digital specialists, scientists, clinical experts, engineers, nurses, doctors, lawyers, teachers, receptionists, drivers, chefs, administrators, warehouse, and call centre operatives.