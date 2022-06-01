LONDON (1 June 2022) — The Jul/Aug issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) is out tomorrow and the cover story this month focuses on the latest safari experiences available across Africa. The newest trips oﬀer wildlife-watchers far more than just a twice-daily drive in a diesel truck — from cutting-edge lodges and innovative electric vehicles to hands-on conservation encounters and oﬀ-grid adventures in biodiverse landscapes, there’s a raft of options for exhilarating, eco-minded trips.



This issue also sees the return of the annual Reader Awards. Seeking to reward the very best in the travel business — including airlines, destinations, books and accommodation — there are 24 incredible prizes on offer.



ALSO INSIDE THIS ISSUE:



Thailand: Explore a thriving food scene and quiet retreats in the country’s verdant heart.

Chile: Indigenous wisdom offers valuable lessons in nature in the dramatic Lake District.

Mexico: Amid the forests and sinkholes of the Yucatán Peninsula, ancient traditions endure.

Vienna: Look beyond the grandeur and learn how the Austrian capital really lets its hair down.

Las Vegas: Sin City is famous for its neon-lit Strip, but its artsy neighbourhoods are stepping into the spotlight.

Northumberland: Birds, beaches and battle-worn castles on an escape to the North East.

Eyre Peninsula: Seafood is the sustainable star in this wild corner of South Australia.

Barcelona: From grand stays to hip hangouts, design reigns supreme in the city’s hotel scene.



Smart Traveller: New cycle routes across the UK; European festivals with a conscience; where to stay in Mykonos; a road trip through Provence; what not to miss in Totnes, Devon; a guide to Wrocław; and the best sustainable gear for music festivals.



Notes from an author: Stuart Turton on the Indian Ocean.

Meet the adventurer: Trans mountaineer Erin Parisi discusses the Seven Summits challenge.



Travel Talk: Ask the Experts has itinerary ideas for a holiday to New Zealand; planning a walking trip; the factors that may affect travel insurance; and entry requirements for Greece. Meanwhile, the infographic takes a look at North Devon’s new status as a World Surfing Reserve, and Hot Topic assesses the impact of Venice’s proposed tourist tax. And finally, there’s a focus on adventure cruises with a selection of thrilling new itineraries.



