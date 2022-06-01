LONDON (1 June): Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) is setting off for Spain this Summer, with a tour of some of the country’s most memorable culinary highlights.



The latest edition of this special-issue series takes readers on a trip around one of the world’s most extraordinary food destinations — from Granada’s tapas trail to the vineyards of Catalonia and Valencia’s orange groves.



Glen Mutel, editor of Food by National Geographic Traveller, said: “In this issue, we celebrate all that’s great about Spanish cuisine, from the simple to the sublime, and occasionally even the surreal.



“It’s so easy to eat well in Spain. Even if you’ve only been once or twice, chances are you’ve dined in style, whether on paella, tortillas, chorizo

or churros.



“But the great thing about having a country like this on our doorstep is that it offers a potential lifetime’s worth of discoveries, such as the furanchos of Galicia — restaurants so unofficial they can only operate for three months in every year. Or the historic cider houses of the Basque region, where crowds gather to catch a golden arc of amber liquid in their glasses as it gushes from a freshly tapped wooden cask.”

Also in this issue, we explore the cuisine of Brittany, France, which brings the sea and the land together on a plate; head to the Greek island of Chios, for a family meal; and explore the street food stalls of Mexico’s food capital, Oaxaca. There’s all this, plus the culinary highlights of Mumbai, Verbier and Edinburgh.

In addition, expect the usual mix of thought-provoking features and easy-to-follow recipes from world-renowned contributors.

Don’t miss:



• Deconstruct: Ramen — the story of Japan’s iconic noodle soup

• My Life in Food: Comedian Tom Allen on learning to bake, Danish fine dining and the rotisserie chickens of his childhood

• Five ways with: Author and restaurateur Alex Hely-Hutchinson on how to get the best out of chanterelles

• Try it Now: Why it’s the perfect time to start eating herring

• Recipe Journal: Four summer fruit dishes from around the world

• Make Perfect: Tips for perfecting jollof rice

• The Pioneer: Chef René Frank on setting up CODA — the world’s first Michelin-starred dessert restaurant.



26-PAGE DIGITAL EZINE SAMPLE http://magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/food-jun22



Fast facts

Issue 16

On sale date: 2 June 2022

Price: £4.80

###



Notes



National Geographic Traveller Food is a quarterly series of special issues of the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK), brought to you by APL Media Limited. It launched in spring 2018.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivalled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 131 years, and now it’s committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for its consumers — and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as it does so. NGP returns 27% of its proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. nationalgeographic.com





