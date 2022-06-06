6th June 2022, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, has signed a distribution agreement with Wanzl to distribute their Access Control systems including Interior and Exterior Security Gates and turnstiles.



Wanzl provide all the tools that consumer-facing businesses need to carry out their day-to-day operations and help them realise their maximum trading potential and keep people safe.



Working with retailers, airport operators, logistics providers, distribution centres, hoteliers and leisure providers, Wanzl develop, produce, deliver and maintain the equipment and solutions to help regulate people flow and keep sensitive areas and assets safe.



Since 1947,Wanzl have set and raised the global benchmark for outstanding quality and ground-breaking innovations. With 27 local subsidiaries and countless representative partners located all over the world, their local teams are experts within their regions and ensure their customers have the benefit of a truly global service, delivered locally.



Ross McLetchie, Sales Director commented ‘We’re excited to partner with Wanzl and become a distributor of their Access Control Products. Working with our integrator partners we are seeing more and more requirements for turnstiles and security gates that can be integrated as part of a total security solution.’



Ross continued ‘Not only does Wanzl offer a full range of Access Control Products they also go above and beyond with their service offering, they will visit our customer site’s, develop the most cost-effective system for them, provide full site survey’s, specs and drawings. Wanzl offer a 24/7 national field service coverage across UK & Ireland. With this full product and service offering we are confident that Wanzl can fully support our customers and give them the best service that they’ve come to expect from working with Mayflex.



Marc Radforth, Sales & Marketing Director for Wanzl added “Wanzl are excited to partner with Mayflex. Our partnership brings together Wanzl’s industry-leading, quality access control systems and Mayflex’s specialist technical infrastructure expertise to offer integrators and end users a true end-to-end service, delivering integrated access control systems.”





For more details on the range, products and features visit the Mayflex website where you can also sign up to stay up to date with all the latest information about Wanzl and the other brands we offer. Keep following our LinkedIn account, email and newsletter communications for details on any special introductory offers.