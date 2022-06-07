Staffing industry consultant and LinkedIn’s Head of Search & Staffing, EMEA & LATAM, Adam Hawkins, has joined the Representative Committee for APSCo OutSource. Under this remit, Adam will work closely with other leaders from the outsourcing community to steer the trade association and the development of its services on behalf of its members.



Melanie Forbes, Managing Director at APSCo OutSource, commented:



“As the sole trade association for the recruitment outsourcing community, APSCo OutSource acts as the go-between for the sector and end-hirers. APSCo OutSource’s purpose is to represent the interests of recruitment outsourcing partners and to do that we need to involve experts from across the entire talent acquisition remit. We’ve already launched the OutSource Client Community to ensure the voice of the end hirer is being heard across the sector. Having Adam involved in our Representative Committee will add further value to our members, providing valuable insights and ensuring that the wants and needs of recruitment outsourcing partners is being fed into LinkedIn. I’m looking forward to having Adam on board and I have no doubt that our members will soon reap the rewards of having him on the RepComm.”



Adam Hawkins added:



“I’m delighted to join the APSCo OutSource RepComm. Being able to work closely with fellow leaders in the recruitment outsourcing arena and share LinkedIn’s insights and perspectives with the OutSource community will ensure we’re all collaborating at a time when talent acquisition is evolving.”



Ends



Press contact

Vickie Collinge

vickie@bluesky-pr.com

01582 790 705