A series of new deputy directors have been appointed at UCL Global Business School for Health (GBSH), the world’s first health-focused business school.



Launched in September 2021, UCL GBSH has been appointing accomplished academics and other practitioners to important roles within the school as they prepare to welcome their first cohorts of students in September 2022.



Appointed to the role of Deputy Director of Equality, Diversity, Inclusion (EDI) is Dr Julie Davies. Also holding the position as Director of the MBA Health, Davies says,



“My role involves developing and implementing the EDI agenda for the School which includes preparing and submitting our first application for Athena SWAN accreditation. There are many debates about decolonising the business school curriculum, avoiding reading lists full of male professors from the West, and ensuring cases studies feature female CEOs. It’s about embedding EDI into the curriculum and learning community and integrating EDI initiatives with those of the other deputy directors in GBSH.”



Dr Adam Dubis, Associate Professor and Programme Lead for the MSc Digital Health and Entrepreneurship, recently appointed as Deputy Director of Research, says,



“The aspiration is business best practice investigation into the school’s curriculum. This is important so that the students learn how to make research-based observations and analysis to not just understand the current trends but scan for future changes to these trends. In doing so the students do not just learn about the theory of business research and best practice, but learn about actual applications of these methods through studies presented by guest speakers.”



Dr Marzena Nieroda, Lecturer in Marketing and Commercialisation, has been appointed as Deputy Director of Partnerships and Enterprise, and shares a similar goal in bringing the real-world in to education. She says,



“I want to ensure all of the programmes are developed with the support of industry. Industry engagement is very important for students, academic staff and GBSH. I am a strong believer in academia working together with industry, and making education truly meaningful. When it comes to teaching, it can sometimes be too easy to focus too much on academic frameworks and not pay enough attention to the reality that students will face after graduating.”



These new deputy directors will also be working together to support the continued development of UCL GBSH in their respective areas.



