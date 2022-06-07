The south London-based digital marketing agency Passion Digital is marking its 10th birthday by throwing a charity ball, with the aim to raise £10K for its four partner charities.



At the soirée guests will enjoy a fabulous BBQ feast and refreshments at Le Gothique, a spectacular venue in Wandsworth. For an added donation they can participate in a selection of games and activities, including a table tennis tournament.



Over the past few months, Passion Digital has provided free digital marketing assistance to four local Brixton-based charities - The Baytree Centre, Football Beyond Borders, Community TechAid and The Platform Café - as well as encouraging Passion employees to donate to their causes. Passion Digital is hoping to highlight the important work that these charities do and encourage everyone to consider making a regular donation to the local charities.



Cecilia de la Viesca, Joint Managing Director at Passion Digital, said:



“At Passion Digital we love working with sustainable and ethically minded brands. We are passionate about supporting local communities and strongly believe in giving back. We wanted to celebrate our 10th anniversary by supporting our partner charities and reward the amazing work they’ve been doing in and around Brixton. We are humbled by their drive to help the local community and make a difference, and are committed to supporting their mission.”



Donations can be made through the Just Giving page , which also provides information about the important work that these charities do. All funds raised will be equally distributed between the partner charities. Passion Digital is acting as a host and will not receive any proceeds from the fundraiser.



Along with its 10th birthday, the Brixton-based agency is also celebrating a series of additional milestones, including:



Doubling in size since the start of the pandemic

Onboarding 27 talented Passionistas, including seven grads

Moving from Stockwell to Piano House in vibrant Brixton

Creating the Passion Academy, a career and personal development initiative

Launching the Insight & Strategy department and digital PR services

Forming deeper relationships with our partner agencies through collaboration



Tim Greatrex, Chief Executive Officer at Passion Digital, concluded:



“It's been a fast yet exciting ride and I am proud of the team's commitment not just to our clients but also to the local community and the charities we support. It’s so important to give back and we are better for it individually and collectively.”



About Passion Digital



Passion Digital is a full-service performance marketing agency based in Brixton, London. Founded in 2012 by Mike Grindy, the agency is renowned for combining a data-driven approach with imaginative execution to deliver the best results for its clients. Passion aims to create a work environment that employees want to be part of and since its beginnings has instilled the culture of giving back, such as working closely with nation-wide charities to improve their digital marketing presence and its pro bono work for its local partner charities.



Media contact



