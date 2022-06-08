Brewin Dolphin Improves Security Visibility and Control with ExtraHop



Wealth management firm leverages the network detection and response solution to provide AI and behaviour-based analysis of activity



LONDON – 8 June 2022 – ExtraHop, the leader in cloud-native network detection and response, today announced that Brewin Dolphin, one of Britain’s largest investment management and financial planning firms, has selected ExtraHop Reveal(x) 360 to help defend against advanced threats through complete visibility, real-time detection, and investigation across their technology environment. As part of a major network transformation project, Brewin Dolphin required a proactive solution to provide insight on activity across their evolving technology environment. They needed to ensure their security team wasn’t missing early warning signs of serious threats.



“We embarked on a program to overhaul our legacy network infrastructure and the monitoring tools we were using. Our initial requirements were based around network performance monitoring and troubleshooting, but when we started exploring what was possible, how a single solution could support our network, application, and network security monitoring requirements, we found ExtraHop was the best product to meet our requirements,” said Neil Beattie, Head of Digital Security & Resilience at Brewin Dolphin. “The ability to be more proactive from an application monitoring perspective is an attractive feature and we are eager to drive adoption of ExtraHop across our Technology teams.”



Founded in 1762, Brewin Dolphin is one of the UK’s leading wealth managers with origins tracing back to the establishment of the stockbroking firm of John Dawes, a founder of the London Stock Exchange. Now, the company has 34 offices across Britain and Ireland, helping clients achieve their ambitions through expert personalised financial planning and investment management advice.



The ExtraHop Reveal(x) 360 platform secures enterprises where more and more attacks are surfacing today—inside the network. Reveal(x) cloud-native network detection and response is able to stop advanced threats like supply chain attacks, zero-days, and APTs. It provides complete east-west visibility, real-time threat detection, and intelligent response at scale to help security organisations zero in on, investigate, and respond to malicious activity before it results in significant impact for their organisation.



“Brewin Dolphin is taking a proactive approach to security by leveraging their network as a single source of truth,” said Marc Andrews, GM of EMEA and APJ, ExtraHop. “Financial services organisations operate across a complex digital environment. ExtraHop arms their security team with AI and behaviour-based detection of attack patterns and lateral movement so that they can detect early warning signs of serious cyber threats.”



