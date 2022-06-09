“Gym lips” are the latest beauty trend taking Tiktok by storm - but what is it and how can you recreate the look at the home?



Setting Tiktok a blaze thanks to NYC-based makeup artist, TikToker, and influencer, Kelli Anne Sewell. “Gym Lips”, describes overlining your lips with a pencil that is very similar to your natural lip colour, placing a hydrating lip mask or balm over the top to achieve naturally plump juicy lips. The latest technique in achieving that running out the door “no make-up” look!



How do you achieve the look?

Find a lip liner shade that matches the natural colour/tones of your lips

Use the liner to overline your lips and then lightly fill in the rest of your lips

Apply a lip mask or balm



Joy Howieson, ex-MAC MUA & Project Lip CEO has pulled together her comments and product recommendations on how to achieve the look at home:



STEP ONE: (OVER) REACH FOR THE LIP LINER

The key to the trend is to choose a liner close to your natural lip colour, you can then instantly create a fuller, more defined look using the lip liner. Simply draw a cross on the top of your cupid's bow then gently glide over your natural lip line, the aim is to create shadows on the edges of your lips and define your cupid's bow to make them appear fuller. Shade in the lips with liner, blending your outer line for added colour intensity.



Matte lip liner finishes can tend to look quite flat and blocky plus they can make lips look cracked and dry. A creamier texture is to go-to, they can be blended and smudged in to really get a 3-D and fuller effect. With six naughty named nude shades to choose from, the Plump and Fill Liner means you can choose your natural lip shade plus with a host of hydrating ingredients and a touch of tingle, your lips will be instantly plumper and fuller.



Project Lip Plump & Fill Liner, £15

STEP TWO: LAYER WITH A MASK OR BALM

Finally, layer over the liner a clear hydrating mask. The aim of the look is more plumper and defined lips so I usually wear my Project Lip Matte Lip Plumping Primer. With a clear finish, the primer is applied straight to bare lips.



It completely glides across lips and is made with 100% natural ingredients, the clear formula activates a tingling sensation to visibly plump the lips, leaving you with the perfectly nourished and plump canvas for the look.



If a balm is not for you, then reach for a mask that has hydrating, smoothing and plumping ingredients such as collagen. The lip mask adheres comfortably like a second skin, allowing ingredients to absorb effectively to leave lips feeling smoother and plumped with moisture.



Project Lip Matte Plumping Primer, £15

Project Lip Mask, £3.95

ABOUT PROJECT LIP

Website: https://projectlip.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/projectlipofficial/



Project Lip, Founder & CEO Joy Howieson started her career as a make-up artist at MAC Cosmetics in Selfridges where she noticed a demand from clients asking for luxury vegan lip care.

With a combination of the contraceptive pill and a long haul flight from Australia, Joy developed a life-threatening pulmonary embolism. After her recovery, she decided to quit her job and bring her idea to life.



After working alongside a scientist for 3 years Joy started with the Matte Plumping Primer. Since then, the collagen-boosting and lip plumping products have now expanded to coloured balms, hydrating lip masks, lip scrub and coloured glosses that are now sold globally on Pretty Little Thing, Look Fantastic, Beauty Bay, REVOLVE, URBAN OUTFITTERS US & FashionNova.



With minimalistic, ultra-chic 100% recyclable packaging, commitment to sustainability and second-to-none vegan and cruelty-free plumping ingredients Project Lip count celebrities Rita Ora, Demi Jones, Lottie Tomlinson, Maura Higgins and Batsheva Haart as fans.



