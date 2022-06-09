SWAROVSKI OPTIK, the long-range luxury optics specialist, is helping discerning gift-givers find the perfect Father’s Day present. The new CL Curio 7x21 is the latest member of the SWAROVSKI OPTIK CL Family and offers extraordinary power and design prowess, featuring a beautifully compact body and a strikingly design-forward look and feel. The ideal gift for outdoor adventurous Dads looking to enjoy nature.



Designed in exclusive collaboration with world‐renowned industrial designer, Marc Newson, the binoculars combine a ground-breaking exterior design with advanced technical specifications for an effortless, portable, and intuitive experience that marks them as the lightest and most compact binoculars in their category. A truly unequalled item in the world of long‐range optics, the CL Curio has a unique, seamless bridge design – a key point of focus for Newson, who is known for his unexpected reinterpretation of simple forms. Available in two sleek colourways – solid black and burnt orange with a silver bridge – the CL Curio 7x21 is as striking as an urban accessory as it is an ideal device for outdoor adventures. The CL Curio 7x21 is available from £630. For further details, visit www.swarovskioptik.com/gb/en/outdoor/products/binoculars/cl/....



ABOUT SWAROVSKI OPTIK

SWAROVSKI OPTIK, headquartered in Absam, Tyrol, is part of the Swarovski group of companies. Founded in 1949, the Austrian company specialises in the development and manufacturing of long-range optical instruments of the highest precision in the premium segment of the market. The binoculars, spotting scopes, rifle scopes, and optronic instruments are products of choice for demanding users. The company’s success is based on its innovative strength, the quality and intrinsic value of its products, and their functional and aesthetic design. The appreciation of nature is an essential part of its company philosophy and is reflected commendably in its environment-friendly production and its long-term commitment to selected nature conservation projects. The turnover in 2021 was 210.4 million euros (2020: 163.5 million euros), with an export ratio of 91%. The company has around 1,000 employees.



