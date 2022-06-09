we’re easy to get to but it feels like you could be many miles away. A perfect, peaceful setting, away from the everyday distractions of modern life

Luxury eco farm Frasers of Egerton, located in the heart of the Kent countryside, is inviting events professionals to come along to a special open evening on Thursday 30th June from 5.30pm to 8pm.



This relaxed event is the perfect opportunity to see first-hand what the estate has to offer for corporate events, meetings, training days and product launches, as well as learning about the venue’s impressive green credentials – the estate operates on 80% renewable energy.



Guests will be treated to a glass of local fizz and canapés on arrival. They will be invited to view all the luxury accommodation and event spaces, as well as having an opportunity to ask questions and discuss any specific requirements with proprietor Lisa Fraser and the team.



Everyone who attends the open evening will receive a voucher for a free afternoon tea for two, enabling them to return at a later date and experience the venue from a visitor’s perspective.



Hosting an event at Frasers enables a ‘Free-Range, Guilt-Free’ experience. The quality of their accommodation and food enables the event to have low-food miles and hence a low carbon footprint, yet without needing to compromise in any way on quality and style.



The estate is located in the heart of the idyllic countryside yet easily accessible from London (35 minutes from Stratford to Ashford) and the county towns of Maidstone, Ashford and Tunbridge Wells.



The range of meeting and conference spaces can accommodate anything from eight to 120 delegates. Senior management teams of up to 10 people can be accommodated overnight on a single room occupancy basis.



Workshops and other activities can be ‘bolted on’ for those looking to incorporate team-building exercises or simply mix work with pleasure. Options include foraging, cooking, yoga, mindfulness walks, meditation, photography and gardening. Tours to nearby attractions such as the Big Cat Sanctuary, local vineyards, and historic castles and gardens can also be arranged.



For a special event, a private Chef’s Table experience with overnight accommodation can be provided for up to 10 delegates. Frasers’ head chef will prepare a six-course tasting menu in front of the guests, describing the home-grown, foraged and locally sourced ingredients used in each of the dishes.



Proprietor Lisa Fraser says, “We’re still something of a hidden treasure here at Frasers. Tucked away in rural Kent, surrounded by stunning landscapes and an abundance of wildlife, you’d never realise how close we are to the real world!



“This makes Frasers the perfect event venue – we’re easy to get to but it feels like you could be many miles away. A perfect, peaceful setting, away from the everyday distractions of modern life – yet we have everything you need on hand to create an enjoyable, memorable and productive experience. What’s more, you’ll be making a conscious choice to use an eco-venue that’s committed to protecting the environment and preserving the natural Kentish habitat.



“We hope events professionals will join us on 30th June to discover more about what Frasers can offer and enjoy some of our delicious Kentish refreshments.”



Located only 20 minutes from junction 8 of the M20, Frasers is easily reached by car and has plenty of parking. For visitors coming by train, there is a fast service from London to Ashford International station where taxis are readily available.



To request an invitation to the open evening, email joanne@frasersegerton.co.uk.



- Ends -



Notes to editors



1. Further hi-res photos available on request.

2. Interviews with Lisa Fraser available on request.



Press contact:

Jacqui Green

JGMPR

E: jacqui@JGMPR.com

M: 07885 270349



About Frasers



Frasers is an idyllic, tucked away oasis of calm on a 300-acre working farm in Egerton, located deep in rural Kent that has impressive eco credentials, passive buildings and ambitions to be totally carbon neutral.

For private events and weddings, its peaceful, rural setting offers rustic charm and elegance with panoramic views across the Kentish countryside. In the summer months, country garden parties and celebrations naturally flow between the lawn and a grand marque. In cooler months, the Kentish Oak Barn and heated marquee create a cosy countryside theme for boutique weddings and events that is both beautiful and relaxing.

As well as being a hotel that can sleep up to 20 guests in individually designed, comfortable rooms, Frasers has a restaurant, a contemporary barn for celebrations and two covered outside garden terraces, one containing a converted container bar with cocktails on tap. Guests can relax and take in the far-reaching views or explore the beautiful surrounding natural countryside by following a network of footpaths and nature trail around the farm.



It serves exclusively locally-sourced British produce and is winner of numerous awards and accolades for its environmental and sustainability practices, including the 2022 Taste of Kent Sustainable Food and Drink Business Award and the 2021 Kent Excellence in business Award for Commitment to the Environment.



For more information visit http://www.frasersegerton.co.uk