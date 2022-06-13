The next generation of entrepreneurs are driven through GBSB Global Business School’s ‘G-Accelerator’ start-up hub



GBSB Global Business School is exceeding industry standards in supporting innovators and budding entrepreneurs. This is due to their world-renowned ‘G-Accelerator’ – an exciting start-up hub looking for next-generation entrepreneurs.



Located in Europe across Spain and Malta, GBSB Global remains at the forefront of international business education, dedicated to preparing highly skilled graduates for successful careers across various industries.



With a strong focus on innovation and technology, the G-Accelerator helps those with innovative and disruptive ideas that intend on launching a business that will help contribute to a better society.



“The G-Accelerator wants to engage with individuals concerned about bettering the world through sustainable business models that are socially responsible, as well as being economic and environmentally sustainable,” says Xavier Arola, Director of the G-Accelerator.



This is why, once a year, the G-Accelerator has an ‘Impact Call’. This is a six-month pre-accelerator programme that provides training, mentoring, networking, and financial support services to early-stage entrepreneurs focused on developing a venture with a ‘Triple Impact’ – this means they are socially, economically and environmentally sustainable.



The G-Accelerator is a fantastic initiative that sources and supports those who want to develop their own business in a short but highly efficient time-frame. The Impact Call is a roadmap of 20 weeks from the first steps of ideation to the market, from product development to managerial skills and acquaintance modules.



The G-Accelerator is in partnership with the Universitat de Vic – Universitat Central de Catalunya, the Institute of Social Innovation (University of Northampton) and Empact.org. It is funded and supported by European Social Fund and the Catalan Government.



