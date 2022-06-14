Research conducted by luxury travel company The Thinking Traveller, revealed that the UK travellers find French tipping culture the most confusing of all.



The tipping culture in France puzzled travellers so much that it scored 18,160 searches a month. Surprisingly, the UK tipping culture was the second most searched by British holidaymakers, generating 1,690 search queries. Spain rounded out the top three most searched for countries with 660 searches.



Below you can see the full list of countries with the most confusing tipping culture for Brits:



1. France — 18,160 searches

2. UK — 1,690 searches

3. Spain — 660 searches

4. USA — 600 searches

5. Italy - 370 searches

6. Portugal — 300 searches

7. Greece — 260 searches

8. Germany — 190 searches

9. Russia — 140 searches

10. China — 100 searches





The study also revealed that France topped the searches for tipping etiquette worldwide with an immense 270,570 search queries. China came second with 60,510 searches followed by Kenya with 18,150 searches.



Below are the top 10 countries that are searched for the most globally when it comes to tipping etiquette:



1. France — 270,570 searches

2. China — 60,510 searches

3. Kenya — 18,150 searches

4. Spain — 10,330 searches

5. Italy — 5,950 searches

6. UK - 3,990 searches

7. USA - 3,710 searches

8. Greece - 3,390 searches

9. Germany - 3,230 searches

10. Portugal - 3,410 searches



To come up with these lists, The Thinking Traveller studied multiple relevant search phrases using Google Keyword Planner — including phrases such as how much to tip in [country], is it customary to tip in [country] and tipping in [country] — to discover the top locations people are most curious about when it comes to tipping etiquette.



The research also features a handy guide to basic travel tipping etiquette in restaurants, transport, spas, bars, on tours and when it comes to food delivery in France, Spain, Italy, Greece, the UK and USA.



Antoine Levy, Sales & Marketing Director, at The Thinking Traveller, said:

‘’Tipping etiquette varies widely from country to country. We wanted to find out what countries travellers find the most confusing when it comes to tipping culture and put together a resourceful guide to help people avoid awkward situations when they are abroad.’’







