With a record 1.3 million job vacancies across the UK as talent shortages remain rife, businesses are urged to consider expanding their talent pools by hiring globally. That’s according to specialist background screening and identity services firm, Sterling.



Recent data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal that for the first time ever, there are now more vacancies than unemployed people in the UK – with the number of jobs continuing to grow across all sectors. In this economy, organisations are being left with no choice but to think outside of the box, which for some businesses may include hiring globally to attract and secure top talent. However, in a recent webinar, Sterling highlighted that while this may be a necessary step for businesses in today’s competitive hiring landscape, global hiring can come with a plethora of complexities – especially for those with no previous experience in global hiring/post Brexit hiring.



Tim Stokes, Head of Sales EMEA, explained:



“With skills shortages rife across the UK, it may feel like there is simply no talent out there, and while it’s certainly become a lot more challenging for many organisations to find the right candidates in the UK, there are plenty of qualified individuals around the world. Consequently, those businesses looking to get ahead in what is a very challenging hiring climate may benefit from hiring on a global scale.



“While those businesses that look beyond borders to broaden their pools will certainly have better chances of solving their skills shortages, companies must be aware of global compliance rules when opening up across borders, such as local labour laws, recruitment immigration risks, and cultural confidentiality differences.



“Time is of the essence for many organisations looking to recruit at the moment, however, employers mustn’t simply dive into global hiring as there are a number of compliance-related risks that come with recruiting internationally. It’s important to remember that hiring rules and regulations are country-specific, and while this may seem daunting, those businesses that work with experts and consultants will be the ones to overcome global hiring hurdles, ultimately broadening their talent pools and minimising long-term time-to-hire.”



