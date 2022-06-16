8th June 2022, Mayflex , the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, has signed a distribution agreement with Pelco to distribute their Security and surveillance technology.



Pelco, A Motorola Solutions Company, is a global leader in the design and development of video surveillance solutions including video management and analytics software, infrastructure, cameras, and related services



For 63 years, Pelco has built a brand and products focused on technology and trust. They are a single source for video, security management, and intelligent solutions. From Pelco's VideoXpert video management platform to their industry leading selection of IP cameras and accessories, Pelco is committed to designing and delivering a broad range of high-quality, IP video security products and systems that make the world safer.



Simon Steer, Security Director at Mayflex commented ‘We’re really excited to bring onboard the Pelco brand and a wide selection of their range. Pelco not only focuses on product development but work tirelessly to bring the best service to their customers, offering dedicated support, support videos, storage estimators and part number guides.’



Simon continued ‘Our aim is to offer our customers a range of choice across our security product offering so that we can fulfill their every need. Pelco makes our security offering more diverse, offering an end-to-end solution with options across all budgets. Pelco is also fully NDAA approved, which we know is important to some of our customers.’



For more details on the range, products and features visit the Mayflex website where you can stay up to date with all the latest information about Pelco and the other brands we offer. Keep following our LinkedIn account, email and newsletter communications for details on any special introductory offers. To discuss Pelco please contact our security sales team on 0121 326 2228 or email securitysales@mayflex.com.