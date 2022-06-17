PRESS RELEASE: TO BE DISTRIBUTED ON JUNE 17, 2022



BAFTA NOMINEE GAMES DEVELOPER DETAILS HOW SHE BECAME THE FIRST BRITISH WOMAN VICTIM OF CANCELLATION CULTURE, AS ONLINE TWITTER CAMPAIGN COSTS HER £800K, HER REPUTATION, PLUS A HOST OF FRIENDSHIPS.



THIS WILL INCLUDE DISCUSSING A FORENSIC TWITTER INVESTIGATION SHE COMMISSIONED WHICH REVEALS HOW A QUARTER OF THE 6,052 “CANCELLATION” TWEETS ABOUT LOTTIE BEVAN AND HER PARTNER ALEXIS KENNEDY ORIGINATED FROM USERS LINKED TO A COMMERCIAL RIVAL.



FURTHERMORE FORENSIC STUDY CASTS SERIOUS DOUBT ON TWITTER AS A RELIABLE MEDIUM FOR OUTING ABUSERS, AS IT REVEALS JUST 0.17 % OF THE 6,052 INVOLVE FIRST-HAND ALLEGATIONS OF INAPPROPRIATE BEHAVIOUR.



TWEETS TARGETING LOTTIE BEVAN WERE MISOGYNISTIC, SEXIST AND DESIGNED TO BELITTLE HER PERSONALLY AND PROFESSIONALLY; WITH 14.5 % MOCKING HER FOR SPEAKING OUT ABOUT BEING CYBER BULLIED.



TODAY THE REPORT’S AUTHORS WILL PRESENT ITS FINDINGS TO TWITTER, WHICH HAS SPECIFIC RULES BANNING USERS FROM ENGAGING “IN THE TARGETED HARASSMENT OF SOMEONE, OR INCITE (ING) OTHERS TO DO SO.”



(I) DOWNLOAD THE FULL REPORT (WITH QUOTES, CHARTS. WORDCLOUDS, AND PICS) HERE: https://the-failbetter-report.com



(II) FOR MORE DOCUMENTS RELATING TO THE TWITTER INVESTIGATION VISIT THE DOCUMENT.CLOUD ACCOUNT OF INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST DENNIS RICE HERE: https://www.documentcloud.org/app?q=%2Buser%3Adennis-rice-10....



(III) TO CONTACT LOTTIE BEVAN OR ALEXIS KENNEDY PLEASE EMAIL THROUGH THE DOWNLOAD WEBSITE (https://the-failbetter-report.com/blogger-gb-contact). WHISTLEBLOWERS ESPECIALLY ENCOURAGED (whistleblower@the-failbetter-report.com







Game designer Lottie Bevan is happy to speak to journalists about a specially commissioned investigation into how she and her fiancé Alexis Kennedy found themselves cancelled via Twitter.



The so-called Failbetter Report took four months to complete and was produced by data analysts commissioned from Eximus Education. Dennis Rice, an Investigative Journalist who has worked for C4 Dispatches and the Mail on Sunday, conducted the other research and interviews.



Lottie Bevan: “I've been vilified for two reasons. One, my personal experiences with those involved corroborate Alexis's side of the story, and you're not supposed to gainsay a Twitter cancellation.



“Two, it's a lot easier to believe Alexis is awful - and the cancellation therefore justified - if I'm a horrible liar in cahoots with him rather than a prominent feminist telling the truth. If you want to monster Alexis, you must remove his 'woman-shield'. That was the first nasty thing said about me, from the anonymous and since deleted Twitter account that started this whole thing. It's a revealing opener.”





TIMELINE



IN AUGUST 2019 an anonymous Twitter account (@AbuseIndustry) named a leading British Indie games developer as an abuser of women in the industry, but within 24 hours the account had been unceremoniously shut down. At the same time that it seemed the story might die down; two former girlfriends of the man then took to Twitter to accuse him of taking advantage of them, and with that a now familiar Twitter pile-on began.



It took place against a backdrop of the accused, Alexis Kennedy, denying his relationships with both women had been anything other than consensual. His account was also corroborated by his fiancé Lottie Bevan, who knew both women, and who openly challenged them; prompting the women and their supporters to turn on her.



Two and a half years and 6,052 tweets later the allegations remain unproven but Ms Bevan and Mr Kennedy claim to have lost more than £800,000, plus a host of friendships, and their reputations to boot.



As the pair prepare to wed near the end of this year, they have vowed to fight on until their names are cleared. And because they were effectively cancelled via Twitter Ms Bevan commissioned a special forensic investigation into what precisely happened before their online downfall.



The so-called Failbetter Report - named after the company at the heart of the allegations against Alexis - documents their cancellation in full, and how 37 GDPR data inquiries failed to yield a single shred of evidence as to his guilt. Instead, Lottie and Alexis were cancelled because of rumours, and is some instances companies and individuals stating they had heard “rumours about rumours.”



Journalists can also contact Dennis Rice on office@dennisricemedia.com, or 07921 891551



