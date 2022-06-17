6CATS International – the global contractor management specialist – walked away with the Best International Contractor Provider accolade at the 2022 Contractor UK awards last night. This marks the third year in a row that the firm has won this prestigious award.



The Contracting Awards recognise the top contractor suppliers in the UK and are judged by a panel of experts from across the contractor, recruitment and compliance sector.



Michelle Reilly, CEO of 6CATS International and founder of 6CATSPRO commented:



“This is another huge win for the 6CATS International team. Gaining this recognition three years running shows that the solutions we’ve worked so hard to develop really deliver the best level of service that sets us apart from the competition.”



“It’s been an exciting time for us all lately, with the Workwell acquisition earlier this year and a continued increase in demand for our global contractor solutions. We’ve grown faster than we could have imagined in the last year and I’d like to both congratulate and thank the entire 6CATS team for all their hard work and dedication that’s made us an award-winning business.”



Ends



Press contact:

Vickie Collinge

vickie@bluesky-pr.com

01582 790 705