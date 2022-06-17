A new survey conducted by Lough Erne Resort to celebrate Fathers’ Day on 19 June, has provided a host of fresh insights into the modern Irish man. According to survey sample of more than 3,500 men and women from Northern Ireland and the Republic, the current top three traits of modern men have the family firmly at heart. Leading the way was making time for family and friends, with 26 per cent stating this is the most important to men, closely followed by providing for the family at 19 per cent.



Reassuringly, being open about feelings completed the top three male traits (13%), closely followed by discussing mental health (9%) and openly showing affection (8%).

Interestingly, more than half of the respondents believe the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant positive impact on modern men (55%), especially in nurturing more participation in the home, with just over 40 percent now more active in the kitchen and becoming a dab hand at household chores.

It seems the past two years has helped refocus male priorities too, with nearly a third stating that men are much more protective of loved ones now than before (31%) and the pandemic experience has helped men to open up, encouraging them to talk more about their thoughts and feelings (28%).

The eating habits of modern men have most definitely changed too, with nearly three quarters of respondents revealing men go meat free at least once a week (74%), switching to an alternative for a more balanced diet.



And it seems men are now a firm favourite in the kitchen, with nearly 75 percent confirming they prepare the dinner in the house at least once a week or more, with nearly 40 per cent cooking at least two to three times per week.



When it comes to recreational activities the most popular choice for men was dining with family and friends (13%), followed closely by the staples watching sport (12%) and taking part in sport (11%). However, relaxing with family was in the top five too (12%), reaffirming modern men rate highly spending quality time with loved ones.

Being well-groomed is increasing in importance too, with seven per cent regularly getting haircuts/beard trims and six per cent looking after their skin. However, it seems drinking cocktails is not a favourite of the modern man (5%), and not many are preparing for ‘Bake Off’ stardom with only three percent citing it as a past time.

Joanne Walsh, General Manager of Lough Erne Resort said: “The impact of Covid-19 has been felt by everyone, everywhere and it is no surprise that is has shifted men’s perspectives. Here at the Lough Erne Resort, since reopening, we have noticed people truly embracing their freedom once more, enjoying every moment with each other.

“We see daily, first-hand, how the modern man is now prioritising a work-life balance and we are not surprised spending quality times with loved ones ranks high among respondents. We welcome so many men and their partners/families at Lough Erne Resort looking to celebrate their ‘down time’ together, enjoying our activities and appreciating the range of the well-balanced, nutritious meals on offer.

“We are also seeing a growing number of men indulging themselves with our relaxing and rejuvenating Thai spa therapies at Lough Erne Resort (and purchasing products afterwards)!



“It is clear the modern man knows the value and benefits of carving out precious time with his loved ones, looking after himself and others to enjoy a healthy, happy life. At Lough Erne Resort, we provide the ultimate escape from the day-to-day grind and offer the perfect setting to spend quality time with loved ones.”

