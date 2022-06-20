Singapore — 20 June 2022 — Laiye, a global Intelligent Automation (IA) provider, today announced it has been named a "Major Contender" in the Everest Group Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. The latest commendation makes Laiye the only global technology vendor assessed as a "Major Contender" in three categories after receiving Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® "Major Contender" recognition for Conversational AI and RPA in 2021.



The PEAK Matrix® Assessment is based on studies of leading technology vendors, categorized into Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants based on market impact and capabilities.



“Laiye has emerged as a Major Contender on Everest Group’s Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. It offers an integrated platform that combines RPA, IDP, and conversational AI capabilities. Its IDP offering is able to process a wide variety of document formats and has strong capabilities in processing complex, unstructured documents. Its robust partner network for implementation services and its training and certification offerings, are also differentiators that position it well for success,” said Ashwin Gopakumar, Practice Director, Everest Group.



"It is a great honor for Laiye's Intelligent Automation products to be highly evaluated in the world-class list of Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Assessments for two years in a row. As an Intelligent Automation provider, our mission is to help organizations do better and be better. This recognition helps to bolster our efforts, and we look forward to shaping the core competitiveness of global organizations through our leading Intelligent Automation technology,” said Ronen Lamdan, CEO of Laiye International.



Everest Group is one of the top international research firms focused on IT, Business Operations, and Engineering Services, helping clients understand how they can solve their toughest procurement and digital transformation challenges. The PEAK Matrix® Assessment highlights and positions only the best-in-class providers and technology vendors in a particular space.



Access a copy of the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Technology Provider 2022 at: https://marketing.laiye.com/IDP-Technology-Provider-2022



About Everest Group

Everest Group is a research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, engineering services, and sourcing. Clients include leading global companies, service providers, and investors who use the services to guide their journeys to achieve heightened operational and financial performance, accelerated value delivery, and high-impact business outcomes.





About Laiye

Laiye is a visionary leader in Intelligent Automation with an international presence in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. We provide organizations of all shapes and sizes the most advanced, complete, unified, and transformative AI-powered Intelligent Automation platform and product set, including AI-powered RPA, Intelligent Document Processing, and Chatbot solutions. We help our clients operate at new levels of productivity, effectiveness, and efficiency. And achieve new levels of success.



Media Contact

Sylvia Saw McKaige

Email: sylvia.mckaige@salweengroup.com