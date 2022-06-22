Interact Contact Centres is delighted to announce that it has won two prestigious UK National Contact Centre Awards 2022. Having won the GOLD Change Maker award with Sophie Dorrell and SILVER for Most Positive Impact on the Community.



The GOLD Change Maker Award focused on the significant impact Sophie Dorrell, Project Manager and the wider Interact team have made delivering changes that cut across employees, customers, and the wider community. Interact also won SILVER for Most Positive Impact on the Community, having demonstrated the phenomenal impact the team have made on the local community, as well as on colleague engagement over the last 12 months.



Interact is a leading UK customer experience (CX) outsourcing specialist, which partners with many of the world’s leading brands to deliver multi award-winning CX, sales and digital messaging services.



Interact are thrilled to have won a GOLD and SILVER award, as well as being nominated as finalists in three other categories. This year’s UK National Contact Centre Awards saw over 1,000 contact centre leaders and innovators come together to celebrate the very best of the UK contact centre industry.



The awards have an excellent reputation for being of an extremely high standard and displaying the highest quality across the UK contact centre industry. There is a rigorous judging process carried out by some of the UK’s contact centre leaders.



“To be recognised and win two prestigious UK National Contact Centre Awards is truly phenomenal. We’re thrilled to win GOLD and SILVER awards and have Interact’s team, including Sophie Dorrell, recognised in this way. I’m so proud of the dedication and hard work our team have shown, which has led to these incredible achievements. Winning these awards demonstrates the amazing culture that we have within Interact, where our teams not only strive to make a positive difference to our company but to the local communities that are home to Interact,” said Michael Pollock, Group Managing Director, Interact.



About Interact Contact Centres:



Interact is one of the UK’s leading CX (customer experience) outsourcers, offering digital messaging & chat, customer service, sales, and loyalty programmes. Since its inception in 2011, it has partnered with some of the world’s leading brands and is focused on delivering positive customer interactions each and every day. The Company has UK contact centres in Wigan and Richmond and offers offshore facilities from South Africa.



To learn more, visit us at https://www.interactcc.com.



Contact

Press Office – Kellie Hather, 07919 893563, kellie.hather@interactcc.com