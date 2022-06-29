More than just a visual revamp, the new website has been fully streamlined. Additionally, Trafiki Ecommerce has introduced a whole new section of services available to their clients. With UI/UX (User Interface/User Experience/) services, the digital marketing agency is looking to explore a new avenue for optimising their eCommerce clients' websites.



The new strategy has already paid dividends with three new eCommerce clients signing up for UX audits, then monthly SEO and PPC.



eCommerce UI/UX Design Services



Trafki’s new digital offering will resolve issues you have regarding converting sales.



Through their UX audit, Trafiki will discover any conversion issues your eCommerce site has. By monitoring the behaviour of those visiting your site through industry-leading screen recording technology, data collected will then be used to spot areas of weakness that prevent conversions.



Clients will be presented with an in-depth UX audit document that identifies key areas of improvement. They can then utilise the Trafiki developmental support to improve their website.



PPC and SEO



Trafiki still has eCommerce expertise in SEO and PPC. These services have been integral to the development of the company over the past 13 years. The redesign simply refines the services from nine to three UI/UX, SEO and PPC.



PPC: Visiting the PPC service page, you can see how they will target ready-to-buy customers so you can enjoy a profitable and cost-effective shopping campaign.



SEO: Their SEO service page explains what mistakes you are making for your brand’s online visibility and the steps necessary to resolve them.



A New Direction



After 13 years of eCommerce digital marketing experience, Trafiki Ecommerce is heading in a new direction with a new website.



Damien Friel, Director at Trafiki Ecommerce had this to say: "We are extremely excited about the new website going live. We have really pushed forward with developing UI/UX as a service in 2022, it has been a project in the making for over 6 months. As with all projects, we hit some stumbling blocks, and of course, our clients are our first priority. That being said our UX specialists, designers, web designers, and copywriters have been working hard in the background to produce something that we are truly proud of."



"As a company, we thought it was important to showcase exactly what we are good at. Our previous site had a confusing mix of services so we wanted to fix that by refining our services to UX/UI, SEO and PPC. Now visitors to our new website know our areas of expertise. Also, we wanted to make it easier for potential clients to get in touch. Hence, the Let's Talk feature now has a booking system that gives clients a direct link to our calendars. We can talk when is convenient for you."



"The future looks bright for Trafiki and this redesign is the first step towards that."



Other new features



The most exciting addition is the “Let’s Talk” area. It introduces a convenient way of getting into contact with them so you can make a serious change to your business. Through it, you have the option to book a free 30-minute discovery call and look at their calendar to pick a time and date that’s suitable for you.



The new navigation bar makes finding the pages you need simple. Now you can choose what specific area you need a campaign or audit for.



The clunky 'Marketing Knowledge Hub' has been changed to a simple and easy-to-navigate blog. In this area, you can find useful content to improve your business practices. So far Trafiki has produced articles that are packed with in-depth and unique information from our insights into UX, SEO and PPC.



Through this renewed strategy of providing easy-to-find services and information, Trafiki has taken on three new eCommerce clients.



So make sure to check out the redesigned Trafiki Ecommerce website.



If you would like to speak to a member of their team make sure to call 0203 411 2680, email dominic@trafiki.com or get in touch on our Let’s Talk page.