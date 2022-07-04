Fulham FC Foundation and many celebrities & influencers have come together to help with spreading awareness of Autoimmune diseases which as a Group are bigger killers than cancer yearly. It includes Long Covid and the public is now crying out for more awareness of "Silent Disabilities".



CELEBRITY SUPPORT FOR LAUNCH OF NON-PROFIT AUTOIMMUNE SUPPORT& AWARENESS LONDON WITH CELEBRITY AMBASSADORS AND PARTNERS



ASAL SHIRAZI BEM is the founder of this non- profit and has received an Honour in 2019 from our Queen for he humanitarian work in Autoimmune Awareness. She has also received an Honour from Spain, France and Brussels.



Due to the pandemic, long covid has presented itself extensively and this is a typical autoimmune condition. Statistics in UK show that incidence of autoimmunity is raising yearly 3 to 9% depending on the type. And as a Group they are bigger killers than cancer yearly.



For the first time influencers and celebrities have partnered with this organisation to bring much awareness needed to these conditions to help eradicate stigma, bring quicker diagnosis through awareness and improve quality of life of sufferers. None is getting paid. The influencers and celebrities are keen to get involved to reduce human suffering.





People attending range from best seller authors, actors, love Island past participants to sports people, Strictly dancing crew and drag Queens and lgbtq reps.



Marius lepure

Kristina Rihanoff

Idris Virgo

Plus others



OTI MABUSE & MARIUS LEPUR DANCE SCHOOL

SOO YOGA UK WELLBEING CENTER

FULHAM FOOTBALL CLUB FOUNDATION

LAPLANDIA REFRESHMENTS





NOTE TO EDITORS : PRESS IS WELCOME TO JOIN THE LAUNCH. ATTENDANCE BY APPROVAL FROM ASAL SHIRAZI

PLEASE GET IN TOUCH ………

asalshirazi@aol.com

07843055357



Venue: kona Kai

Date: 12th July



Ambassadors Kristina Rihanoff, marius Lepure and Idris Virgo quote :

Kristina says:"



I am honoured and proud to become an ambassador for Asal Shirazi autoimmune disease awareness charity. As a fully qualified yoga instructor I have done a lot of work for people with MS and other forms of autoimmune disorders offering chair yoga & meditation. I’m so glad there is finally a charity which will spread awareness and help people who’s struggling with this.



Kristina Rihanoff"



Marius lepure says:



"After meeting Asal and getting to know her history and projects, it made even more sense then before how important autoimmune system awareness is.

The last 2 very sad years were a clear example of what a difference it makes in a difficult situation.

To be an ambassador(patron) for such an amazing cause is an honour and a task that I’m more then happy to support."



IDRIS VIRGO, love islander from searies 4, SAYS: " I can't wait to help this Non-profit to spread the awareness much required for these silent killers which actually have a large bearing on mental health too."



Many more influencers joining and also being Pride month, and HIV being an autoimmune condition, has several West end drag Queens flock to the event to give their support to this very worthy non- profit cause.