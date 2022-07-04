July 2022, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, has appointed Rhys Jones in the role of account manager for Converged Technology with an emphasis on IP Security.



Rhys joins Mayflex from QED distribution where he was based for the last 5 years in both sales management and business development roles.



Simon Steer, Director of Sales for Security at Mayflex commented, “We are delighted to welcome Rhys to the team, he has great knowledge of a wide variety of access control, CCTV systems and infrastructure which will be key to supporting our customers in his area.”



Simon continued “Rhys will be looking after customers in Cumbria, the Northeast and Yorkshire, together with internal support from Jessika Corbett and Peter Male on projects to ensure our customers receive the very best service and support particularly around our key security brands including Avigilon, Axis, Hikvision, Milestone, Mobotix, Paxton, Suprema, Wavestore and the recently launched Pelco.”



Rhys commented, “I’m very much looking forward to being part of the Mayflex team and having access to sell such a wide range of quality brands. I’m keen to get out and meet my customers and to start working with them to build long lasting relationships to mutually grow our businesses.”



Simon concluded “In the first few weeks Rhys will undergo a comprehensive induction to bring him up to speed on everything that is Mayflex and particularly around our security business.



For anyone needing to make contact with Rhys, he will be available at rhys.jones@mayflex.com or mob 07825 971471.”



For further details on the full range of security products distributed by visit the Mayflex website.