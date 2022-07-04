‘UNDERSTANDING THE MENOPAUSE’ WEBINARS

Learn more about the menopause



There are many myths and misconceptions surrounding the menopause, so it’s essential to know the facts – and a great way to do this is to attend a webinar by a leading expert and public speaker. In addition to presenting talks, workshops and webinars to workplaces Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange, is now hosting her own regular webinars for women interested in the menopause, called ‘Understanding the Menopause’.



Norma Goldman BPharm.(Hons) MRPharmS. MSc. (health promotion) has a pharmacy degree and worked as a pharmacist for several years and is a qualified health promotion specialist. She has been presenting talks and workshops on the menopause for over 23 years, when she founded The Menopause Exchange, and her in-depth knowledge has helped thousands of women enjoy a more comfortable menopause.



Norma’s ‘Understanding the menopause’ webinar is suitable for women at or approaching the menopause, women who have had a premature menopause (before age 40) or a hysterectomy, or anyone with an interest in women’s midlife health. Post-menopausal women attend presentations too. Every webinar provides impartial, reliable, up-to-date and practical information on all aspects of the menopause, to help women make informed decisions about coping at this time of life. If women join the webinar, they’ll be able to ask questions, receive a factsheet and hear about other women’s experiences. The webinars are not designed for healthcare professionals and those in the healthcare industry. The webinars are accessed through Zoom.



Topics covered include:

• General information on the menopause

• Menopausal symptoms

• Health promotion advice and self-help lifestyle tips

• HRT

• Prescribed medicine alternatives to HRT

• Complementary therapies and medicines

• Nutrition

• The menopause at work



Examples of positive feedback from attendees of the ‘Understanding the Menopause’ webinars include:

“Norma gave insight into what to expect during the perimenopause and menopause.”

“Many thanks for a superb webinar.”

“It was good to hear about other women’s experiences.”

“It was useful to listen to advice and guidance and helpful to hear of the alternative remedies that I haven’t tried.”

“I learnt about symptoms that I hadn’t attributed to the menopause.”

“I appreciate hearing the important points from someone who knows what they are talking about and being able to ask questions.”

“I enjoyed the participation and stories from others with regards to their menopause experience. This kind of gathering works wonders’.

“I now understand how HRT works’.

“Thanks for the factsheet. Very helpful and it has given me reassurance’.



The Menopause Exchange is unbiased and independent and isn’t sponsored by any companies or organisations. Our free quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top UK medical experts, including gynaecologists, GPs, consultants, specialist menopause nurses, complementary practitioners, pharmacists and dietitians. We also include news, book reviews and our ‘Ask the experts’ page. Each issue of The Menopause Exchange’s free quarterly newsletter is emailed to over 11,500 people, including women, men, healthcare professionals, workplace managers and journalists.



If women wish to attend a webinar, to arrange one for a group of friends or find out more information, they should e-mail norma@menopause-exchange.co.uk or call 020 8420 7245.



To join The Menopause Exchange, anyone can sign up for free on our website, http://www.menopause-exchange.co.uk. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter (@MenopauseExch).



End

NOTES FOR EDITORS

1. The Menopause Exchange was launched in June 1999.

2. Articles in previous issues of The Menopause Exchange newsletter include: Workplace menopause policies & guidance; The menopause: a partner’s guide; Oestrogen and HRT; Testosterone for menopausal women; Emotional symptoms & how to handle them; Physical activity at the menopause; Inflammation and the menopause; Fibroids and endometriosis.

3. The founder and director of The Menopause Exchange is Norma Goldman. Norma has a pharmacy degree and a Master’s degree in health promotion. She gives webinars, talks and workshops on the menopause to employees in the workplace including hospitals, women’s groups, healthcare professionals, GP practices, organisations, companies and at exhibitions.

4. Victoria Goldman, editor of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, is an experienced health journalist, editor and proofreader, with a BSc. degree in Biomedical Science and a Master’s degree in Science Communication. Her murder-mystery novel, The Redeemer, is available from Amazon, Waterstones and other book retailers.

5. The aim of The Menopause Exchange is to raise the awareness of the menopause among women, healthcare professionals, complementary practitioners, line managers, health and safety officers and anyone else who is responsible in the workplace for the wellbeing of employees.

6. All press enquiries to Norma Goldman on 020 8420 7245.