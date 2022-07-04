WightFibre today announced over 40,000 premises on the Isle of Wight can now receive its full-fibre broadband service. This includes availability for the first time in Ventnor, Lake, Nettlestone and Seaview. Majority of the homes in Sandown and Shanklin are also ready for service. Cables have already been laid to a further 10,000 homes with service to those homes scheduled to become available over the summer.



This means WightFibre’s Gigabit Island Project is well over the half-way mark with a total of 460km of trenches dug to date. The company expects service to be available to 60,000 premises by the end of the year and to 75,000 homes by the end of 2023 with an ultimate target of around 80,000 premises. This is 96% of all premises – a very high percentage coverage particularly for a rural area such as the Isle of Wight.



John Irvine, CEO of WightFibre, said, “We are really pleased to have connected our first full-fibre customers in Ventnor and Seaview. We expect the network build across the Island to be largely complete by the end of 2023”.



Our new full-fibre, future-proof network is second to none on the planet and this, coupled with our very high levels of customer care, is giving customers what they want – fast reliable broadband that just works.”



WightFibre’s full-fibre, ultrafast and future-proof broadband is live in Cowes, East Cowes, Newport, Wootton, Ryde, Lake, Nettlestone, Seaview, Sandown, Shanklin, Ventnor and are about to go live in Freshwater and Yarmouth – extending our reach into the West of the Island. Work on WightFibre’s Gigabit Island Project is ongoing in St Helens, Bembridge, Brading and numerous other towns and villages across the Island.



About WightFibre.

Since 2001, WightFibre has owned and operated its’ own telecommunications infrastructure entirely independently of BT Openreach. WightFibre provides phone, tv and broadband services to homes and businesses on the Isle of Wight. Only WightFibre is committed to building a full-fibre broadband network across the whole Island.

The WightFibre Gigabit Island Project will see full-fibre broadband deployed to around 75,000 homes and business across the Island by 2023 and is already available to over 40,000 households. The scale of this significant civil engineering project is reflected in figures that show how 500 Kilometers of trenches will be dug, containing 5 million meters of duct and 750 million meters of fibre-optic cable as this full-fibre, ultrafast and future-proof broadband network continues to roll out across the Island. www.wightfibre.com



Those interested in receiving the new gigabit broadband services can apply online at www.wightfibre.com