The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) has announced the 2022 shortlist for the APSCo UK Awards for Excellence. The coveted annual awards - sponsored by 6CATS International, Access Group and NatWest - are recognised across the recruitment sector as a badge of high quality and outstanding service. They showcase firms that are committed to delivering best-in-class recruitment services.



The winners will be announced at an invitation-only dinner on 20th September at the NatWest Bishopsgate Conference Centre in London.



Ann Swain, CEO of APSCo, commented:



“The APSCo Awards for Excellence are a recognised prestigious accolade across the profession and in recent years we’ve showcased a number of businesses that have demonstrated why they are the best in their specialism. The 2022 cohort of applications have once again shown that there’s a wealth of amazing work being delivered across the sector. Congratulations to those that have made the shortlist. I’m looking forward to seeing you all at the awards dinner later this year.”



The shortlisted companies include:



APSCo UK Advisor of the Year



• Mastermind Consulting

• Kai Consultancy

• Pete Holliday



APSCo UK Award for Innovation



• Paiger

• Inbeta

• Oliver Sanderson



APSCo UK Business Leader of the Year



• Recruit 121 Ltd

• Nicoll Curtin Group Limited

• Oliver Sanderson



APSCo UK Embrace Award



• Gleeson Recruitment Group

• Talent

• Inventum Group



APSCo UK International Recruitment Company of the Year



• NES Fircroft

• Proclinical

• Phaidon International



APSCo UK Recruitment Company of the Year £0 – 2 million turnover



• Climate17

• Rutherford Briant Recruitment Services Ltd

• Zenzo Digital Ltd



APSCo UK Recruitment Company of the Year >£10 – 50 million turnover



• Hobson Prior

• i-Pharm Consulting

• Futureheads Recruitment Ltd



APSCo UK Recruitment Company of the Year >£2 – 5 million turnover



• TGRC Limited

• Joshua Robert Recruitment

• Danos Associates Limited



APSCo UK Recruitment Company of the Year >£5 – 10 million turnover



• Smile Education

• Revoco

• Hunter Bond



APSCo UK Recruitment Company of the Year >£50 – 250 million turnover



• Proclinical

• Investigo

• Amoria Bond



APSCo UK Recruitment Company of the Year Over £250 million turnover



• NES Fircroft

• eTeam Group

• Morson Group



APSCo UK Support Service Team of the Year



• Rutherford Briant Recruitment

• Eames Group

• Build Recruitment Limited



APSCo UK Trusted Partner of the Year



• 6CATS International

• Sonovate

• Brabners LLP



