Talkdesk CX Cloud is the perfect addition to our high end Enterprise and Public Sector Contact Centre offering.

GODALMING, SURREY, UK (5th July 2022): Arrow today announced a partnership with Talkdesk®, Inc., a global cloud contact centre leader for customer-obsessed companies, to provide contact centre solutions that organisations can leverage to unlock the potential of delivering great customer experiences (CX).



Through this partnership, Arrow’s customers will now have access to the full suite of Talkdesk cloud contact centre solutions, including the company’s flagship solution Talkdesk CX Cloud™. Combining enterprise performance at scale with consumer simplicity, Talkdesk CX Cloud allows companies to easily adapt contact centre operations to the evolving needs of customers, customer service and sales teams, resulting in increased productivity, customer satisfaction, and cost savings.



Arrow’s expertise and strategic partnerships provide a platform for customer loyalty through any phone system. The rise of omnichannel brings new opportunities for customer service with modern platforms enabling organisations to communicate on customers’ preferred channel choices. Naturally, omnichannel contact centres need to be phone platform-agnostic and work with any hosted phone systems and collaboration platforms.



Richard Burke, CEO, Arrow Business Communications comments, “We are delighted to be working with Talkdesk and believe that Talkdesk CX Cloud is the perfect addition to our high end Enterprise and Public Sector Contact Centre offering.”



At the forefront of CX technology innovation, Talkdesk additionally infuses the power of AI into every element of its products and services. Among its most recent innovations, Talkdesk introduced the industry’s first human-in-the-loop technology for contact centres. The company is also changing the CX game with the first purpose-built industry-specific products for contact centres.



“The customer experience is fast eclipsing the products and services that organisations provide to become the key driver in building brand trust and loyalty,” said Stew Hale, regional vice president, resellers and channel, Talkdesk. “Organisations are increasingly recognising this and evolving their contact centres into a strategic resource for powering better customer experiences. Arrow is committed to helping businesses make that transformation and create better customer engagements with a Talkdesk solution best suited to their unique needs and CX goals.”









