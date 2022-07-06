Meteor Tutors was created by Anita Grace MacDonald, a Principal, pianist and former opera singer, to provide a state-of-the-art solution for sophisticated online music lessons at the highest online safety for children. The UK-based, independent platform continues to grow globally and offers a curriculum of Science, Business, Maths, Humanities and Arts subjects. These are taught for exam preparation, auditions, school entrance scholarships or simply having fun! Meteor Tutors is calling out for even more tutors worldwide to join.



Online Learning As A Business



Side hustle self-employment is booming, and the Zapier Side Hustle Report 2022 shows that it works best with streamlined and automated processes. For academic and vocational tutoring, Meteor Tutors makes it as seamless as possible to start online tutoring as a business with superior video conferencing quality in 4K video and Hi-Fi audio quality, live online tutoring with minimum lag, multiple cameras setup, automated payment processes and reminder notifications of upcoming classes including automated certificates of attendance.



“We provide for the needs of musicians, teachers and professors when entering the knowledge economy,“ says Founder and CEO Anita Grace MacDonald and adds: “High profile tutors who were hesitant to start with online education and tutors who are dissatisfied with their current setup should try Meteor Tutors now.“ Tutors who are approved with Meteor Tutors receive one-on-one online training to start their tutoring business on the site.



The current summer school break provides a great opportunity to start with a professional framework designed for commitment to offer education to students wherever they are.



Online Safety For Students



Meteor Tutors leads the virtual education market in online safety with highest security and privacy standards and a timeout facility equivalent to the software of financial institutions. Tutors are vetted with a security check of their ID information, credentials, locations and police check. Classes are accessible via web or mobile app with secure two-factor authentication and facial and fingerprint technology. The so called ‘online bombing’, when outsiders can enter video calls, is prevented. For tutors, this means they can promote the highest security and privacy standards available on the market to parents and adult students. There is also a secure messaging service, so neither user needs to exchange personal phone numbers.



“As a teacher and former Head of Safeguarding myself, we did not compromise when creating a safe high tech environment online,” MacDonald says. This also applies to the safety for online payments which account for transactions worldwide.



Access To Information



“Let's not forget the main benefit of online education, which is the ease of access to information which we should leverage in our role as teachers and tutors,” says MacDonald, who comes from humble beginnings and was raised by her grandfather, a coal miner in Scotland. When her grandmother was alive in the early years of MacDonald's life, she made sure MacDonald had piano lessons, just like middle-class children. Later, MacDonald was accepted into the Royal Conservatoire Scotland as one of the few working-class students, winning various awards and performing on national and international stages. “My strong work ethic was taught in the early days through music education which requires a long term commitment, patience, effort and application. Online education should serve these requirements,” MacDonald resumes.



Register today: Tutors worldwide have free access to https://www.meteortutors.com/



PRESS CONTACT:

Melanie Marten The Coup

melanie@thecoup.de

+49 1707308126