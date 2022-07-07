The poet John Donne famously wrote that “no man is an island”. Yet the reality is very different for today’s entrepreneurs, who find themselves atomised, isolated and adrift in a sea of uncertainty.



Entrepreneur Keith West is changing all that. He understands the importance of social-mobility, shared spaces for innovation and the power of networking and created a platform that enables entrepreneurs to build bridges between their businesses and the wider community of investors and corporate enterprises. It’s called Network & Chill and it’s helping entrepreneurs and professionals take huge strides forward.



In a world where so many entrepreneurs are searching for a place where they can congregate and feel they truly belong, Network & Chill is the catalyst that binds the start-up community together – the new home for entrepreneurs, offering a fresh take on networking, business development and innovation.



Nearly two-thirds of small business leaders (63%) feel lonely in their role, which could stop their company from reaching its full potential. One in seven find it hard to come up with new and innovative ideas on their own. And two in five feel depressed at least once a week. For 78% of start-ups, networking is vital to entrepreneurial success (Economist Intelligence: EIU)”



Network & Chill is dedicated to empowering its members to thrive, reducing isolation and facilitating fast growth by providing an extensive network of contacts and access to valuable business resources.



“I wanted to create a community where entrepreneurs can make the connections that boost their businesses and spark new ideas,” says West. “A place where entrepreneurs transform and thrive.”



Keith West has worked hard to develop features that truly work for their members, utilise innovation and enable members to thrive. Key to this is an exclusive and cultivated community where all members add value to the network, working together to accelerate success. Network & Chill is a sophisticated ecosystem promoting social mobility and access across all socio-economic backgrounds, race and identities. With over 5000 current members and applications to their community their ethos is all about creating a diverse network, breaking down barriers and enabling professionals, businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive. The best innovation happens through shared ideas and learning. Every member is vetted by the Network & Chill team, ensuring the highest possible standards for the community.



“63% of business leaders feel lonely or struggle to innovate. (Starling Bank, 2021)”



Network & Chill combines professional networking in a mix of formal and exclusive informal settings enabling members to feel empowered to build meaningful connections in the way that works for them.



“I believe that isolation and loneliness is not ‘part of the territory’ of business and enterprise and through shared spaces, community and networking we can continue to create positive spaces for professionals, entrepreneurs and businesses” Keith West - Network & Chill.



If you would like to know more contact PR & Communications Natalie Benjamin on info@networkandchill.club or +447944434432