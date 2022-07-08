London, UK: On Thursday July 8th, UK Business Awards named Hire Insight the Gold award winner for Disruptive, Innovative Business Model and Silver Award winner for Best New Business at The Dons 2022. They were also finalists for the Best use of Technology and Best Product Development categories. The award recognises the county’s finest business achievements and illuminates best practice from every corner of the UK economy. Previous winners include Octopus Energy, DHL, Asda and the AA.



“The process of entering and then presenting to the judging panel has been an invaluable experience for our team. The icing on the cake has been winning multiple awards and the positive message this sends to our clients. This is an outstanding recognition for our small team.” says Andy Gooday, Co-Founder at Hire Insight.



“Innovation is key to our whole future as an economy, so this is an absolutely vital award. Our finalists showcased product, strategy, process and organisation” - Edmund Bradford, UKBA22 Chair Judge



The event has fairness and integrity at its heart and holds an Outstanding Trust Mark from the Independent Awards Standards Council. After written entries were submitted, Hire Insight was selected as multiple finalist in April. The Awards Finals were held on July 1st and 7th when the Finalists delivered a 30-minute presentation to the judging panels.



About Hire Insight: Multi award winning Hire Insight (www.hireinsight.io) is an all-in-one SaaS platform for boutique executive recruitment firms. Previously, Gold Medal winners at the UK Business & Innovation Awards '22 for Best New Business and Best Product Development Innovation - SaaS. An impressive 96.8% of new hires made using Hire Insight methodology remain in post for more than 2 years, against an industry average of 54%.



