Leading background screening and identity services firm, Sterling, has revealed it is the first such organisation to become a certified digital identity service provider (IDSP), under the UK Digital Identity & Attributes Trust Framework, for UK Right to Work and DBS Criminal Record checks.



In order to receive the certification, Sterling’s Digital Identity Services had to meet the requirements of the trust framework and can employ in-session biometric and document verification to confirm a job candidate’s identity. This fulfils the standards required to digitally process DBS Criminal Record and UK Right to Work (RTW) checks. Additionally, as an IDSP, Sterling can now provide employers with a statutory excuse for UK Right to Work.



The certification allows Sterling to carry out digital identity checks on behalf of British and Irish citizens who hold a valid passport (including Irish passport cards). Sterling already integrates a digital identity check within its existing candidate hiring workflow, which enables the capture of necessary images and data in one online session. Digital identity for these checks will reduce turnaround times and improve accuracy while reducing the chance of identity fraud, giving employers the confidence to take the next step with their job candidates.



Steve Smith, President International at Sterling, commented:



“We are delighted to announce that Sterling is the first identity and background screening service provider to become a certified digital identity service provider (IDSP). IDSP’s can carry out digital identity verification to a range of standards or levels of confidence, and this development will improve the experience for both the job candidate and the employer.”



“In addition, Sterling’s certification as an IDSP is well timed, particularly as the competition for talent intensifies and with growing concerns around identity fraud. While some businesses may not immediately recognise the advantage of using an IDSP, the introduction of digital identity should be viewed by employers as a positive change: Working with a registered IDSP will allow firms to benefit from technology that can significantly improve the candidate experience, as well as the speed and accuracy of their background checks.”



