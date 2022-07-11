Useful all year-round, MEATER is the ultimate al fresco cooking gadget as well as a must-have kitchen tool

LEICESTER, 12th July 2022 – This Amazon Prime Day, MEATER is offering a mighty 30% discount across its entire range of smart meat thermometers. Probably the best cut all year!



Useful all year-round, MEATER is the ultimate al fresco cooking gadget as well as a must-have kitchen tool for whenever meat or fish is on the menu. Cooking 2.0, the Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer has its own feature rich app including a smart guided cook system which ensures any cut of meat or fish can be cooked perfectly with confidence by anyone. Simply connect the MEATER Plus to any smartphone or tablet and enjoy estimated cooking times, meat being monitored whilst it is cooking, and alerts and notifications being sent when meat is cooked to perfection and ready to eat. Step away from the BBQ or the oven and enjoy having more time to prep, socialise or simply relax.



MEATER options:



The Original MEATER, WAS £89.00 – Prime Day £62.30. The first truly wireless smart meat thermometer. This meat probe, with dual temperature sensor, connects with Bluetooth mobile devices within 10 meters.



MEATER Plus, WAS £99.00 – Prime Day £69.30. All of the bells and whistles of the Original MEATER with an extended 50 meter wireless range. Thanks to a built-in Bluetooth repeater you can monitor your cook from a smartphone or tablet and receive cooking alerts while enjoying more freedom away from your BBQ, smoker or kitchen.



MEATER Block, WAS £279.00 – Prime Day £195.30. Perfect for the cook and BBQ enthusiast, the MEATER Block stores and charges up to four MEATER Plus probes ready to cook and monitor four delicious meats or fish simultaneously. In addition to access to the MEATER app via Wi-Fi (and Bluetooth to Wi-Fi range extension), these probes also boast Standalone Mode – so if you don’t have Wi-Fi, no problem! A touch control screen allows you to cook easily, with built-in speakers providing audible notifications. MEATER Block also includes numbered probe clips.



MEATER has celebrated over eleven million cooks from its users with numbers continuing to grow every day. Check out @MEATERmade, the possibilities are endless.



ABOUT MEATER



MEATER was developed to help meat lovers with different cooking skills achieve consistent results when frying or grilling. This fantastic gadget is a must-have for all cooking methods and preparation methods.



Follow MEATER on Instagram @meatermade, like them on Facebook at @MEATER, or learn more at http://www.meater.com.

