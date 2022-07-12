Newbury, UK, 12 July 2022 – Micro Focus and Prianto, a European software distributor, announce their cooperation in France, the UK and Turkey.



Micro Focus is one of the world's largest enterprise software providers, focused on solving customers’ IT challenges—how to balance today's needs with tomorrow's opportunities.



Micro Focus has decided to extend the distribution of their solutions and announced to have appointed Prianto as their distributor in France, the United Kingdom and Turkey.



“With our relationship spanning over many years, we are pleased to have Prianto extend their Micro Focus offerings into new countries. Prianto adds value to their bespoke solutions on our technology, bringing technical insight and a unique approach,” explained Gareth de Laporte International Channel Distribution Manager, Micro Focus. “By collaborating jointly, we will bring further success on Micro Focus solutions to partners and customers alike.”



Prianto GmbH is a value-added distributor with many lines of business across the information technology domains. Prianto Group is present in more than 16 countries worldwide and offers high-value services on the sales and marketing side as well as in the technical pre-sales and professional areas.



"For seven years we have been a strong strategic partner of Micro Focus in the DACH region and thanks to this successful cooperation our distribution agreement has just been extended to new territories: France, the United Kingdom and Turkey. We are extremely proud and delighted about these new opportunities, and we will utilize our experience in the DACH region to build a long-term, reliable, and profitable successful business relationship with our resellers in the new countries", said Yuri Pasea, CEO of Prianto Limited.



With this appointment, Micro Focus is accessible to Prianto GmbH’s international network of thousands of resellers, system integrators and managed service providers (MSPs) to expand the company’s footprint across France, the United Kingdom and Turkey.



ABOUT MICRO FOCUS

Micro Focus delivers mission-critical technology that helps tens of thousands of customers worldwide manage to core IT elements of their business. Strengthened by their strategic services and support organizations, and an extensive partner network, their broad set of technologies for security, IT operations, application delivery, governance, modernization, and analytics provide the innovative solutions enterprises need to run and transform—at the same time.



ABOUT PRIANTO GmbH

Prianto was founded in 2009 by William Geens and Oliver Roth and is now one of the leading distributors of enterprise software in Europe and North America. The company focuses on absolute trade loyalty and only supplies resellers in the channel. Prianto offers its partners high sales and administrative value-add as well as technical pre-sales support and professional services.



Prianto Communications Contact: Anna Birinyi

Tel: :+36 70 626 8800 anna.birinyi@prianto.com